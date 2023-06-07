Photo via FC Dallas

On May 6th, FC Dallas and St. Louis CITY SC squared off for the first time, only to have the game halted in the 50th minute due to inclement weather in the area. A couple of hours later, the officials and two teams opted to postpone the game.

Tonight, we get the continuation of that game, starting in the 50th minute.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Jesus Ferreira - If anyone is going to help guide FC Dallas to a win in these 40 minutes, it has to be Ferreira.

FCD vs expansion clubs: FC Dallas is 16-2-3 all-time in the first home meeting against expansion teams. FC Dallas had a 17-game unbeaten streak with the loss against expansion side Nashville SC on Aug. 12, 2020. The other defeat was a 1-0

loss to the Chicago Fire on July 4, 1998. FC Dallas holds an 11-6-4 record in

the first match against expansion teams.

When Jesus scores: Dallas has a 15-2-2 record in the 18 matches in which

Ferreira has scored since the start of last season.

Don’t just find one, get two: Since 2018, FC Dallas is 55-5-14 when scoring at least two goals.

Homegrown clock: In 2023, FC Dallas Homegrowns have played a total of 3,253 minutes and made 44 appearances.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: Jader Obrian, Paxton Pomykal

Availability Report

Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury), Paul Arriola (right thigh), Sebastian Lletget (right thigh), Paxton Pomykal (left thigh), Tsiki Ntsabeleng (knee sprain), Ema Twumasi (ankle)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Colin Smith, Isaiah Parker

International duty: Antonio Carrera (US U20s)

St. Louis Notes:

Key player for St. Louis: Eduard Lowen

We didn’t do a full preview of St. Louis CITY SC this week (time got away from us), but Lowen is still a key player for them in this game, just like he was on May 6th.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: Joakim Nilsson (knee), Caden Glover (ribs)

Questionable: Rasmus Alm (abdominal), Joao Klauss (quad)

How to watch

Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Kickoff: 7:30 PM

Venue: Toyota Stadium

Available Streaming: MLS Season Pass

Gameday Social: #FCDvSTL

Weather: 85, sunny