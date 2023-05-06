FC Dallas is getting ready to kick things off for the first time with St. Louis CITY SC tonight at Toyota Stadium. Both teams are looking to get back on the winning foot with this match before each goes back into US Open Cup play next week.

Nico Estevez has his lineup set for tonight against the expansion side:

Changes from last week

The big news is seeing Alan Velasco return to the bench after being out the last few weeks with a knee injury. But as for who is on the field to begin this one tonight, Facundo Quignon returns to the starting #6 spot, while fullbacks Geovane Jesus and Marco Farfan return after starting on the bench last week in Minnesota.

Who we could see in the second half

Hopefully Velasco. That one is a given. From there, it all depends on how things go in the first half. Jesus Jimenez could be brought in the second half to help assist with opening things up for Jesus Ferreira. Edwin Cerrillo could come in to give Quignon a rest ahead of a two-game week next week. The same could be said for Sam Junqua and Ema Twumasi.

Here is what St. Louis is working with

Yes, hello old friends Lucas Bartlett and Johnny Nelson.

Catch the game on Apple TV or FS1. Join us on our Notes to discuss it.