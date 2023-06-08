The restart of a game that began on May 6th is set to begin here in a little bit as FC Dallas is hosting St. Louis CITY SC, with the game resuming in the 50th minute.

Here is where both teams stand with their lineups:

Changes from the first 50 minutes

With Paxton Pomykal and Sebastian Lletget injured, we’ll now see Alan Velasco and Edwin Cerrillo come into the game. The lineup card above from the league’s website claims a 4-3-3, but we expect this to be more like a 4-2-3-1 or even a 4-4-2.

Who we could see subbed in

The bench was looking thin, with Ema Twumasi and Tsiki Ntsabeleng both hurt, but Nico Estevez was allowed to bring in Nkosi Tafari and Herbert Endeley to the bench. Expect to see one or both of them, along with Nolan Norris, Bernard Kamungo or Sam Junqua as a ‘sub group’ in this one.

Catch the game on Apple TV. Join us on our Notes to discuss it.