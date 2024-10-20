Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas wrapped up the 2024 regular season with a 2-1 win on Saturday evening against Sporting Kansas City.

Dallas started off strong in this one with Petar Musa’s 16th goal of the season 16 minutes into the match. Alan Velasco helped set this one up as he dribbled the ball along the left side of the field before passing it back to Asier Illarramendi. The veteran played a quick ball into the penalty area for Musa to collect and the Croatian took one touch around a defender before firing a shot into the back of the net.

Musa’s goal extended his club-record for most goals in a debut season.

Sporting pushed for an equalizer and had a few good chances in the first half before giving up a second goal in the 40th minute on an own goal from Joaquin Fernandez. FC Dallas midfielder Sebastian Lletget collected the ball along the right side of the penalty box. He then sent in lop into the penalty that was looking for Musa at the back post but Fernandez was there to head the ball into his own net.

After gaining the two-goal lead, it was all Sporting in the second half as they forced Jimmy Mauer to make five saves on the night. It wasn’t until the 89th minute that they were able to beat Maurer thanks to a poor turnover in the Dallas defensive area that allowed Wily Agada to sneak into the penalty box and beat Maurer.

Instant Reaction: Well, it wasn’t a pretty win but it was a win. There isn’t a ton to say another than that given how Sporting mostly controlled the game and needed 89 minutes to finally beat Maurer, in what should be his final run as a Dallas keeper. The Dallas attack looked good in the few spots that they were able to get some possession together and pin Sporting back. Unfortunately, none of that really happened in the second half as it felt that they were playing not to lose at moments. Now, we can fully get into the offseason.

About the Subs: After halftime, Luccin subbed out Paul Arriola for Ema Twumasi. In the 58th minute, he brought on Tsiki Ntsabeleng for Alan Velasco. In the 71st minute, there was a double sub with Musa and Bernard Kamungo coming off for Logan Farrington and Jesus Ferreira. And finally, in the 81st minute, Show was subbed out for Patrickson Delgado.

Man of the Match: Maurer continues to wrap up his career with a few big saves.

Where this fits in the MLS Playoffs race: FC Dallas finished the season in 11th place thanks to Austin’s win over Colorado.

What’s next for FC Dallas: The offseason is here.