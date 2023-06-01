Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas ended a five-game unbeaten run on Wednesday night in a 2-1 loss to Sporting Kansas City.

Both teams traded blows early on in this game after it was delayed for nearly an hour due to thunderstorms in the area. Sporting had two early chances only to be followed up by FC Dallas getting two chances of their own, including one that hit the post by Jesus Jimenez in the 24th minute.

Sporting would find a breakthrough before halftime though as Gadi Kinda slotted home a shot from a difficult angle to give the hosts the lead in the 41st minute.

Sporting doubled their lead in the second half off a Dániel Sallói goal in the 60th minute. The goal was Salloi’s 11th goal against FC Dallas in all competitions.

FC Dallas pushed for a goal of their own but had to wait for Jesus Ferreira to find the back of the net in stoppage time for his ninth of the season. He now has 45 career goals for FC Dallas, one behind Kenny Cooper (46) who is second all-time in goals scored for the franchise.

Instant Reaction: On one hand, it is easy to be disappointed in this result. FC Dallas had better chances on the night but Sporting made the most of their’s to get the win. But on the other hand, this also felt like a realistic result given all the injuries going on with the team at the moment. FC Dallas still played fairly well in this match, creating good chances on goal that they just couldn’t finish (looking at you Jesus Jimenez).

Still, seeing FC Dallas have two Homegrown players make their MLS debut on the night was a positive thing to see. Both Colin Smith and Nolan Norris showed well for the most part. Smith has had a solid season with Birmingham in the USL-C and got rewarded with this game because of it. Head coach Nico Estevez said it was a long time coming for both players and given the injury situation, we may see more of them here in the coming weeks.

Man of the Match: Ferreira continues to climb the club charts.

What’s next for FC Dallas: It is another quick turnaround here for the club as they host Nashville SC on Saturday night at Toyota Stadium.