Photo via USA Today Sports

We’re finally at the end of the season, folks.

FC Dallas will host Sporting Kansas City in the season finale tonight. Both clubs are already eliminated from playoff contention, so there won’t be a ton to decide on Decision Day.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Alan Velasco - It is pretty remarkable that Velasco will be playing in his eighth game this season after returning from a bad ACL injury that he picked up this time a year ago.

All-time record vs SKC: Dallas' all-time record against Sporting KC is 31-36-14.

No straight reds: No FC Dallas player has been sent off during the current campaign with a straight red card.

Homegrown clock: In 2024, FC Dallas Homegrowns (Nolan Norris, Dante Sealy, Paxton Pomykal, Jesús Ferreira, Tarik Scott) played a total of 2,438 minutes and made 41 appearances.

Games missed due to injuries: The injury watch continues into another season. So far, 158 games have been missed due to injuries this season. Even if you took out the three long-term injuries (Paxton Pomykal, Geovane Jesus and Alan Velasco), FC Dallas would still be at 72 games missed due to injury this season.

Potential Lineup:

Will we see the 4-3-3 again? Let’s hope so.

Paes; Junqua, Farfan, Ibeagha, Arriola; Show, Illarramendi, Ruan; Ferreira, Velasco, Musa

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Liam Fraser (upper leg)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Isaiah Parker (North Texas SC)

Unavailable (off-roster): Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Alejandro Uraza

International duty: none

Sporting KC Notes:

Key player for SKC: Daniel Salloi

Salloi may not start in this one but he’s always a thorn in the side for FC Dallas.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended on next yellow card: none

Availability Report

Out: Dany Rosero (ankle)

Questionable: Nemanja Radoja (groin), Andreu Fontas (knee), Erik Thommy (foot)

On Loan: none

International duty: none

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 8:00 PM

🏟 Venue: Toyota Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvSKC

☀️ Weather: 72