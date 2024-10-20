FC Dallas wraps up the regular season tonight as they host Sporting Kansas City.

Both clubs have their lineups in, so let’s break them down.

Quick thoughts

We’re sticking to a 4-3-3 for the finale!

Jimmy Maurer gets one more run in the goal. His four man defense is what we saw in Portland with Marco Farfan and Sebastien Ibeagha in the middle. Sam Junqua and Paul Arriola are on the wings.

The midfield trio has Show and Asier Illarramendi in support of Sebastian Lletget.

Up top, we don’t get the Designated Player trio as Bernard Kamungo starts over Jesus Ferreira. Alan Velasco and Petar Musa get another run together.

How FC Dallas can win

We will see some guys play for their 2025 contracts here tonight, so if that is enough motivation, I’m good with it.

Who we could see in the second half

We should see Ferreira and Logan Farrington in this one. Patrickson Delgado and Tsiki Ntsabeleng seem like decent bets as well. And if Luccin wants to add someone defensive there is always Nkosi Tafari.

Injury Report

Suspended: none

Out: Geovane Jesus (Right knee), Paxton Pomykal (knee), Liam Fraser (upper leg)

Questionable: Ruan

On Loan: Isaiah Parker

International Duty: none

Here is what Sporting is working with

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024

⚽️ Kickoff: 8:00 PM

🏟 Venue: Toyota Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDSKC

☀️ Weather: 72, sunny