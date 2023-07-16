Photo via FC Dallas

In the final game before the break for Leagues Cup, FC Dallas snapped a two-game losing streak to earn an important point on the road in a 1-1 draw with the Seattle Sounders.

The two sides traded first half goals, as Bernard Kamungo added his third goal of the season before halftime to salvage a rare point away in Seattle.

Seattle had several chances early on in this one, with five shots in the opening half-hour, but it was Cristian Roldan that got on the end of a Léo Chu cross. FC Dallas defender Sam Junqua tried to clear the ball out but instead found the back of the net for the game’s first goal.

FC Dallas managed to respond before halftime in the 42nd minute as Edwin Cerrillo found an open Sebastian Lletget on the right wing. The veteran crossed the ball into the penalty box, where Kamungo was there to head home what would eventually be the game-tying goal.

The Sounders had the bulk of the chances in the second half, but were denied the back of the net thanks to either Maarten Paes or a poor attempt on goal.

FC Dallas is now 8-14-9 all-time against Seattle, 1-10-4 on the road and has drawn three of the last four times at Lumen Field. Dallas ended a season-long four-game road losing streak with tonight’s decision.

Instant Reaction: Yes, a win would have made things instantly better for FC Dallas, especially given the results from around the Western Conference (FC Dallas sits in 8th place now). But, ending a two-game losing streak and snapping a road losing streak in a place that you rarely get anything out of is a positive thing. Not to mention, the team is slowly getting healthy here as Leagues Cup is set to begin. Seattle outplayed Dallas in most areas on the night but this is a character kind of moment for this Dallas team, they bent but didn’t break for a change.

Man of the Match: Let’s go with Bernie for the game-tying goal.

What’s next for FC Dallas: The Leagues Cup kicks off next week for everyone in MLS. FC Dallas will host Charlotte FC for the first time on Friday night.