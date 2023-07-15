Photo via Chris Coulter, SoundersPhotos.com

It has been 12 years since FC Dallas last picked up a regular season win in Seattle. They’ll look to do that this weekend when they take on the Sounders for the first time in 2023.

Both teams are coming into this one following a road loss. Seattle lost on Wednesday night in San Jose, while FC Dallas lost last weekend in Colorado.

This match is also the final regular season game before the summer break for the new Leagues Cup that begins next week. FC Dallas won’t play a league game again until August 20 in Philadelphia.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Alan Velasco - You know the “Do something” meme out there? Yeah, it feels like that with Velasco these days. He’s been active in the attack but only has a goal and two assists on the season to show for it, with the last assist coming at the end of May in San Jose. He needs a goal contribution badly. FC Dallas needs him to produce something.

Tough run: FC Dallas has lost six of its last eight matches (W2), most recently with a 2-1 road defeat against Colorado. It is Dallas’ first time losing six games in an eight-game span since April–May 2014.

Don’t just find one, get two: Since 2018, FC Dallas is 57-5-14 when scoring at least two goals.

Homegrown clock: In 2023, FC Dallas Homegrowns have played a total of 3,958 minutes and made 53 appearances.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: Paxton Pomykal

Availability Report

Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury), Jesús Jiménez (ankle), Amet Korça (head)

Questionable: Paul Arriola (thigh), Geovane Jesus (thigh), José Martínez (knee), Paxton Pomykal (thigh), Ema Twumasi (ankle), Alan Velasco (thigh)

On Loan: Justin Che, Colin Smith, Isaiah Parker

International duty: none

Seattle Notes:

Key player for Seattle: Léo Chú

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: Xavier Arreaga (R quad strain), Stefan Frei (concussion protocol), Kelyn Rowe (R quad Strain)

Questionable: Ethan Dobbelaere (R hamstring strain), Sota Kitahara (R quad strain)

International duty: none

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

⚽️ Kickoff: 9:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Lumen Field

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass, free with Apple ID

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvSEA

☀️ Weather: 77