Photo via Mike Brooks

The 2023 season is on the line for FC Dallas tonight as they host the Seattle Sounders in a do-or-die game two in their Round One best-of-three series.

The Sounders picked up an important 2-0 win in Game One on Monday night in Seattle. Should they win tonight, it will be lights out on the season for FC Dallas.

Let’s dive into tonight’s match with some game notes, projected lineups, and how you can watch the game.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Jesus Ferreira - Now that Alan Velasco is done for the year (and part of next year), Ferreira has to step up as a leader on Saturday to guide this team to victory.

Home form against Seattle: FC Dallas has lost only one of its last 13 home matches against Seattle (W8 D4) dating back to late 2014. Dallas has never lost a home playoff match to the Sounders (W2 D1), including winning the last two postseason meetings at Toyota Stadium in 2015 and 2016.

Jesus contributes: Jesús Ferreira’s assist against LA was his 18th goal contribution of the season (12 goals, 6 assists). Ferreira has recorded at least 17 regular-season goal contributions in each of his last three seasons, the first FC Dallas player to do so in three straight seasons in club history.

Games missed due to injury: The list continues to grow for FC Dallas. The current total of games missed this season for FC Dallas players who have picked up an injury is up to 82.

Homegrown clock: In 2023, FC Dallas Homegrowns have played a total of 5,430 minutes and made 83 appearances.

Potential Lineup:

With new injuries popping up for Nico Estevez, he will have to shuffle some things up a bit tonight.

Paes; Farfan, Tafari, Ibeagha, Twumasi; Pomykal, Illarramendi, Lletget; Arriola, Ferreira, Obrian

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury), Geovane Jesus (right knee), Alan Velasco (knee)

Questionable: José Martínez (foot), Facundo Quignon (upper leg)

On Loan: Colin Smith, Isaiah Parker

International duty: none

Seattle Notes:

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended on next yellow card: none

Availability Report

Out: none

Questionable: none

International duty: none

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

⚽️ Kickoff: 8:00 PM

🏟 Venue: Toyota Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvSEA

☀️ Weather: 70 degrees