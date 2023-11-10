Jane Gershovich / Sounders FC Communications

It comes down to one more game with the Seattle Sounders for FC Dallas. Tonight, they’ll take on the Sounders in a big Game Three of their Round One series to determine who moves on to the next round of the playoffs and who gets set to the offseason.

Let’s dive into tonight’s match with some game notes, projected lineups, and how you can watch the game.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Jesus Ferreira - He did get the penalty goal in Game Two but still remains a bit distant from the player who scored 10 goals before June this season.

Looking for playoff history in Seattle: FC Dallas has lost seven of its last eight road matches in the MLS Cup Playoffs, including a Game 1 defeat in Seattle on October 30. Dallas has just two outright wins (excluding breakaway shootouts) in 25 all-time road playoff matches (D5, including a breakaway shootout win, L18).

Against Seattle: The Sounders are unbeaten in 18 straight home MLS matches against FC Dallas (W14 D4 incl. playoffs) dating back to 2012. There has only been one longer home unbeaten run by one team over another in MLS history (incl. playoffs): New England’s 20 straight against New York from 2002—13.

Games missed due to injury: The list continues to grow for FC Dallas. The current total of games missed this season for FC Dallas players who have picked up an injury is up to 85.

Homegrown clock: In 2023, FC Dallas Homegrowns have played a total of 5,430 minutes and made 83 appearances.

Potential Lineup:

Will Nico Estevez use the same lineup that worked so well in Game Two? Let’s hope so.

Paes; Junqua, Tafari, Ibeagha, Twumasi; Pomykal, Illarramendi, Fraser; Arriola, Ferreira, Kamungo

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury), Geovane Jesus (right knee), Alan Velasco (knee), Nolan Norris (rest)

Questionable: Jesús Ferreira, Marco Farfan

On Loan: Colin Smith, Isaiah Parker

International duty: none

Seattle Notes:

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended on next yellow card: none

Availability Report

Out: none

Questionable: none

International duty: none

How to watch

📅 Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

⚽️ Kickoff: 9:00 PM

🏟 Venue: Lumen Field

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvSEA

☀️ Weather: 45 degrees, rain