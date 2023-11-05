It is a do-or-die match tonight for FC Dallas as they host the Seattle Sounders in game two of a best-of-three series in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Both teams have their lineups submitted, so let’s dive into what we’re working with on both sides.

Changes from the last match

We knew the big change would be who would replace Alan Velasco following his ACL injury on Monday night in Seattle. It ends up being a bit more than just a like-for-like replacement in the midfield. Bernard Kamungo returns to the lineup after his ankle injury. He’ll be opposite Paul Arriola on the wings, with Jesus Ferreira up top.

The midfield sees Paxton Pomykal and Asier Illarramendi in front of Liam Fraser, who will be in more of a defensive role tonight.

The bigger change is in the defense, with Sam Junqua joining the starting group in place of Marco Farfan (no injury concern there that we’re aware of right now), with the usual center back duo of Sebastian Ibeagha and Nkosi Tafari. To round out the lineup, we’ll continue to see Maarten Paes in goal and Ema Twumasi at right back.

Who we could see in the second half

There are plenty of options here, as we should see Jader Obrian, Sebastian Lletget, Farfan, and likely Dante Sealy in this one.

Injury Report

Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury), Geovane Jesus (right knee), Alan Velasco (knee)

Questionable: Facundo Quignon, Jose Martinez

International Duty: none

Here is what Seattle is working with

Another proper lineup card.

Catch the game on Apple. Join us on our Notes to discuss it.