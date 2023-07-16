The last match before the start of the Leagues Cup is here, as FC Dallas is in Washington tonight to take on the Seattle Sounders.

Here is what Nico Estevez is working with tonight:

Changes from the last match

First off, we’re pretty much back to the old tried and true 4-3-3 formation. While Edwin Cerrillo is lined up next to Sebastian Lletget in this card, don’t be surprised if he is more in the middle with Facundo Quignon and Lletget is more advanced into the attack.

From there, we get Jader Obrian leading the attack, with Bernard Kamungo starting on the wing opposite of Alan Velasco. I would imagine Kamungo and Obrian will rotate a bit to keep the Sounders’ defense on their toes.

The one big change is in the defense, with Sam Junqua getting a start over Marco Farfan, who is out with an illness. Geovane Jesus returns to the lineup after being out for a few weeks.

Who we could see in the second half

Paul Arriola returns to the bench for the first time in two months. Also, newcomer Eugene Ansah should debut off the bench in this one as well.

Other good options off the bench for this one include Jose Martinez, Dante Sealy and Tsiki Ntsabeleng.

Injury Report

OUT

: Tarik Scott (season-ending injury), Amet Korca (concussion), Jesús Jiménez (ankle), Jesús Ferreira (returning from international duty), Marco Farfan (illness), Ema Twumasi (ankle), Paxton Pomykal (thigh)

Here is what Seattle is working with

Finally, a lineup card that gives us a formation. Also, I’m pretty pumped to see these Bruce Lee kits in action for the Sounders.

Catch the game on Apple.