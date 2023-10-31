After seeing the playoffs begin for other clubs in Major League Soccer over the weekend, FC Dallas finally gets their shot at things tonight as they take on the Seattle Sounders in the first leg of their Best-of-three Round One series.

Both teams have their lineups submitted, so let’s dive into what we’re working with on both sides.

Changes from the last match

Well, there is only one, as Jader Obrian comes in for Bernard Kamungo. Everything else is exactly what we saw in LA for Decision Day.

Obrian will be opposite Paul Arriola on the wings, with Jesus Ferreira up top and Alan Velasco underneath in the middle of the attack. Behind them in the midfield again will be Paxton Pomykal and Aiser Illarramendi.

The defense remains unchanged, with Maarten Paes in goal and a defensive group of Marco Farfan, Sebastian Ibeagha, Nkosi Tafari and Ema Twumasi.

Who we could see in the second half

Kamuno and Sebastian Lletget are on the bench despite being ‘questionable’ on the injury report for this one. For Lletget, he hasn’t been a part of the gameday roster since early September.

Aside from those two, there are good options off the bench that include Sam Junqua or Liam Fraser for some defensive help, Dante Sealy, Eugene Ansah or Jesus Jimenez are some attacking help.

Injury Report

Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury), Geovane Jesus (right knee), Facundo Quignon

Questionable: Sebastian Lletget (hamstring), Bernard Kamungo (ankle)

International Duty: none

Here is what Seattle is working with

Ah, a proper lineup card. Bring it on, Seattle, bring it on.

Catch the game on Apple. Join us on our Notes to discuss it.