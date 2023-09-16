It is game day again in Frisco as FC Dallas is getting set to host the Seattle Sounders.

Both teams have their lineups submitted, so let’s dive into what we’re working with on both sides.

Changes from the last match

There are a couple of big changes to the lineup since Geovane Jesus, Alan Velasco and Bernie Kamungo are out. The defense sees the Jose Martinez-Sebastian Ibeagha combo in the middle with Nkosi Tafari on the bench. Sam Junqua gets the nod at right back with Ema Twumasi and Geo Jesus out.

The midfield trio looks solid, though, with Asier Illarramendi getting his second start in a Dallas uniform next to Paxton Pomykal. Facundo Quignon is back in the lineup as well to provide a little more defensive cover.

Given the injuries, no shocker up top or in goal. Maarten Paes is healthy and ready, same with Paul Arriola, Jesus Ferreira and Jader Obrian.

Who we could see in the second half

There is a lot of speed on that bench with Dante Sealy and Tsiki Ntsabeleng. I wouldn’t be shocked to see either one of those guys, same with Eugene Ansah or Jesus Jimenez if the team needs an offensive spark.

After that, Liam Fraser will probably be a solid bet to come in for Illarramedi or Quignon late in the match if one of them needs a break.

Injury Report

Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury), Alan Velasco (right calf), Bernard Kamungo (right shoulder), Geovane Jesus (right knee), Sebastian Lletget (hamstring)

Questionable: Antonio Carrera (left ankle), Ema Twumasi (right shoulder)

Here is what Seattle is working with

Bless the Sounders as one of the few that do lineup cards.

Catch the game on Apple. Join us on our Notes to discuss it.