Photo via Seattle Sounders

The first leg of the new best-of-three playoff series in Major League Soccer is upon us here as FC Dallas is in Washington as they get ready to take on the Seattle Sounders.

Seattle and FC Dallas both ended the regular season on a nine-game unbeaten run, boosted by two of the league’s best defenses. Each game between the two sides this season ended in a 1-1 draw.

Let’s dive into tonight’s match with some game notes, projected lineups, and how you can watch the game.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Jesus Ferreira - He’s been a bit cold lately in terms of scoring, but he’s at least been able to contribute with some assists. FC Dallas needs a big outing from Ferreira, though, if they want to pull the big upset in this series.

Recent form: FC Dallas has lost only one of its last 16 matches in all competitions (W5 D10) dating back to mid-July. Dallas is unbeaten in eight at home in that time (W3 D6, including two penalty shoot-out losses).

Jesus contributes: Jesús Ferreira’s assist against LA was his 18th goal contribution of the season (12 goals, 6 assists). Ferreira has recorded at least 17 regular-season goal contributions in each of his last three seasons, the first FC Dallas player to do so in three straight seasons in club history.

Almost winless in Seattle: Wins in Seattle have been very tough to come by for FC Dallas over the years. FC Dallas’ only win in Seattle was on May 26, 2011. Dallas’ Brek Shea scored the game-winning goal.

Games missed due to injury: Following last weekend’s game against LA, the current total of games missed this season for FC Dallas players who have picked up an injury is up to 79.

Homegrown clock: In 2023, FC Dallas Homegrowns have played a total of 5,430 minutes and made 83 appearances.

Potential Lineup:

The status of a few players for this one is still up in the air, but Nico Estevez will likely go to a lineup that resembles what we saw at the end of the first half against the Galaxy last week.

Paes; Farfan, Tafari, Ibeagha, Twumasi; Pomykal, Illarramendi, Velasco; Arriola, Ferreira, Obrian

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury), Geovane Jesus (right knee), Facundo Quignon

Questionable: Sebastian Lletget (hamstring), Bernard Kamunog (ankle)

On Loan: Colin Smith, Isaiah Parker

International duty: none

Seattle Notes:

Key player for Seattle: Raúl Ruidíaz

He’s been a killer in the playoffs in recent years for the Sounders. We previewed him and a few other key notes here:

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended on next yellow card: none

Availability Report

Out: none

Questionable: none

International duty: none

How to watch

📅 Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

⚽️ Kickoff: 8:00 PM

🏟 Venue: Lumen Field

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass (free), FS1

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvSEA

☀️ Weather: 46 degrees