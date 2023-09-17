FC Dallas earned another point at home on Saturday night in a 1-1 draw with the Seattle Sounders.

Lineups

FC Dallas — Maarten Paes; Marco Farfan (Ema Twumasi – 86’), José Martínez (Nkosi Tafari – 67’), Sebastien Ibeagha, Sam Junqua; Facundo Quignon, Asier Illarramendi, Paxton Pomykal (Jesús Jiménez – 67’); Paul Arriola (Eugene Ansah – 70’), Jáder Obrain (Dante Sealy – 86’) , Jesús Ferreira.



Substitutes not used — Jimmy Maurer, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Liam Fraser,, Nolan Norris.



Seattle Sounders FC — Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Jackson Ragen, Reed Baker-Whiting \(Xavier Arreaga – 89’), João Paulo (Josh Atencio – 90’), Obed Vargas, Jordan Morris, Nico Lodeiro, Albert Rusnák (Nouhou – 63’) Raúl Ruidíaz (Cristian Roldan – 63’).



Substitutes not used — Stefan Cleveland, Ethan Dobbelaere, Paul Rothrock, Fredy Montero, Héber.



Scoring Summary:

DAL: Jáder Obrain (Paul Arriola) – 15’

SEA: Alex Roldan (Reed Baker-Whiting) – 57’



Misconduct Summary:

DAL: Paul Arriola (caution) – 41’

DAL: Jader Obrian (caution) – 79’



Weather: Sunny, 90ºF

Attendance: 19,096

Stats

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Nico Estévez

Thoughts on tonight's game…

“It was really good tonight. Everything that we’ve talked about and worked on during the week, we accomplished which was good. The team had an amazing response. When we got to halftime, it was about adjusting the things we were doing well but wanted to do better. I’ll have to analyze the details of the game because we were a completely different team in the second half. There was a lack of quality and connection, then we started doing things we hadn’t talked about. I’m not sure why this happened. We know it was extremely humid and that affected players from both teams, we saw cramping and missed passes from both teams. There are a lot of things to analyze in order to get better from this game.”



On returning after a long break…

“We need to understand this is how the schedule is and we can’t try to find excuses. We didn’t do as well in the second half as we did in the first. In the past after a long break we might have started sloppier, but we had a good start tonight. We didn’t capitalize in the first half when we had the opportunity to put away a few goals.”



On the playoff race…

“The playoff spots are going to be decided on the final day. That’s the message, nothing is going to be decided in the next two weeks. Every team will go to the last game before they know if they’re in the playoffs or not. It’s going to be a long seven games in front of us, to find out where we’ll be and we have to be up for every game. It doesn’t matter if we win, lose, or tie, we need to prepare for every game, which is what we’re going to do. Things went great for us last year and some teams didn’t have the best seasons which helped us get into a better position earlier. In a normal situation knowing MLS, everything is going to be decided in the last game.”



Goalkeeper Maarten Paes

Thoughts on the result and his performance tonight…

“I think we owned control in the first half. We played a good first half. I think the second half was a little sloppier. There weren’t a lot of chances in this game, it was tough to go through. We really wanted to win this one, but we have a quick turnaround so we have to be ready.”



On the upcoming stretch of games…

“I think every game matters now. We know that there’s seven more finals to go and we’re ready for that. There’s some injuries, but we have a good roster to fill those gaps with the guys we have. Now it’s just about recovery and getting back on Monday to focus on Real Salt Lake.”



Midfielder Facundo Quignon

Thoughts on tonight’s game…

“We deserved more. We generated more opportunities to score and dominated the game. I am upset and angry with the result because we needed the win and the three points.”



On the upcoming games…

“It is important to flip the page and focus on the next games. Starting now, we have to focus on Real Salt Lake as it is a very important match and we do not have a lot of time. It is a weekday game that will come up very fast especially because we are away. The team needs to be mentally and physically prepared to fight and take those three points.”



Nico’s message to the team after the game…

“He made it clear that we have to improve and be able to finish the goal opportunities we get. There are small details that we all have to fix as a team, as those unexpected plays we allow our rivals to make is what causes them to score. Going forward we have to continue to be smart with the ball, and not lose focus as the end of the season requires all of our energy and for us to give it our all as it will be very tight but this is not over until the last game.”



Forward Jáder Obrian

Thoughts on the match…

“I am a little frustrated for the tie. I felt like we were doing a great job and my teammates were working hard. We have to flip the page and focus on the next one. We had the result in our flavor but we let it slip. We will rest and move on from this.”



On the team’s finishing…

“We needed to be a bit more clinical today. We were not there at how we wanted to and our finishing was not the best tonight. We will work on it during the week and transition it into the next match.”