Photo via FC Dallas

For the second time this season, FC Dallas and the Seattle Sounders ended a match level at 1-1.

The draw was FC Dallas’ second straight draw at Toyota Stadium, following a 2-2 draw two weeks ago against Atlanta United.

FC Dallas got on the board first in the 15th minute on a quick counterattack strike from Obrian. Facundo Quignon picked up the ball in the Dallas defensive end and played Paul Arriola into the Sounders end, where he played a ball behind the Sounders defense for Obrian to run on to and get a shot that beat Stefan Frei.

The Sounders tied it up in the 57th minute on a from Alex Roldan. The Sounders got into the Dallas penalty area as Reed Baker-Whiting sent a ball from almost the touchline back across the Dallas defense, where Roldan was there to hammer it past Maarten Paes at the near post.

Both teams pushed for a game-winner late, but both were not able to truly test either keeper as they ended the game with a combined five shots on target.

Instant Reaction: While the early goal was excellent, it never really felt like FC Dallas got going in this one. Then again, it never felt like Seattle did, either. There was a lot that just felt off about this one, and now it makes the playoff push even tougher.

Now we wait and see if Paul Arriola is going back on the injured list after leaving the game with an injury.

This was a result that FC Dallas had to win, and now it’s only going to get tougher.

Man of the Match: Throw it to Obrian. He at least got on the scoresheet tonight.

What’s next for FC Dallas: The games are going to come fast and furious here as they’ll head back out on the road to take on Real Salt Lake on Wednesday night in Utah.