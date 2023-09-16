Photo via MikeBrooks

FC Dallas begins the final stretch of the 2023 regular season on Saturday night as they host conference rivals Seattle Sounders.

The two sides squared off earlier this season before the Leagues Cup when they tied 1-1 at Lumen Field.

Let’s dive into tonight’s match with some game notes, projected lineups, and how you can watch the game.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Jesus Ferreira - If Alan Velasco is indeed out for this weekend, the attack is going to have to rest on Ferreira finding a way to regain his league form from earlier this year.

At home vs Seattle: FC Dallas has lost only one of its last 12 home matches against the Sounders (W8 D3, incl. playoffs) dating back to September 2014. Seattle has not scored more than one goal in any of those 12 matches.

Recent home run: FC Dallas has won 12 of its last 19 regular-season home matches (D4 L3), including winning three of the last five. Dallas has kept a clean sheet in all three of those wins and has allowed more than one goal only once in its last 21 home league matches dating back to the start of July 2022.

Lack of set-piece goals: Each of FC Dallas' last seven regular-season goals have been scored from open play as Dallas has scored only five set-piece goals in 2023, tied for fewest in the league. Dallas is one of two teams (RSL) yet to win a penalty this year.

Don’t just find one, get two: Since 2018, FC Dallas is 57-5-15 when scoring at least two goals.

Homegrown clock: In 2023, FC Dallas Homegrowns have played a total of 4,359 minutes and made 60 appearances

Potential Lineup:

The injury situation once again complicates things for Nico Estevez, but he does still have plenty of good options all around.

Paes; Farfan, Ibeagha, Tafari, Junqua; Illarramendi, Fraser, Lletget; Arriola, Ferreira, Obrian

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury), Alan Velasco (right calf), Bernard Kamungo (right shoulder), Geovane Jesus (right knee)

Questionable: Antonio Carrera (left ankle), Ema Twumasi (right shoulder)

On Loan: Colin Smith, Isaiah Parker

International duty: none

Seattle Notes:

Key player for Seattle: Jordan Morris

We discussed the US international in our preview of the Sounders here:

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: Leo Chu

Suspended on next yellow card: none

Availability Report

Out: Dylan Teves (left hamstring strain), Kelyn Rowe (right quad strain)

Questionable: Cristian Roldan (concussion protocol)

International duty: none

How to watch

📅 Date: September 16, 2023

⚽️ Kickoff: 7:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Toyota Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvSEA

☀️ Weather: 79