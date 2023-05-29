Photo via FC Dallas

The long month of May is quickly coming to a close here as FC Dallas extended their unbeaten run to five games in league play, something that I don’t think many people are discussing at the moment.

The draw with the San Jose Earthquakes felt like one that you take though. FC Dallas gave up a crap goal (which feels like a theme this season) but managed to respond well enough to leave San Jose with something positive (also another theme this season).

Let’s dive into the game a bit, as there was plenty to take away from it.

The response

As much as I want to get into the injury situation, I would be remiss if I didn’t touch on the response of this team first.