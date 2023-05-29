What we learned in FC Dallas' draw in San Jose
That injury situation is starting to get real messy for Nico Estevez.
The long month of May is quickly coming to a close here as FC Dallas extended their unbeaten run to five games in league play, something that I don’t think many people are discussing at the moment.
The draw with the San Jose Earthquakes felt like one that you take though. FC Dallas gave up a crap goal (which feels like a theme this season) but managed to respond well enough to leave San Jose with something positive (also another theme this season).
Let’s dive into the game a bit, as there was plenty to take away from it.
The response
As much as I want to get into the injury situation, I would be remiss if I didn’t touch on the response of this team first.
