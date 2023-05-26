FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes: Preview, game notes and how to watch
FC Dallas looks to continue their solid form on the road as they take on San Jose.
FC Dallas hits the road this weekend as they take on the San Jose Earthquakes. This match will begin a tough stretch that will see them away from Frisco for four out of their next six games.
FC Dallas is currently on a four-game unbeaten run in league play, while the Quakes enter this match winless in their last two. However, San Jose is currently unbeaten at home this season.
Subscribing to our work is easy. Join our community by becoming either a free or paid subscriber today!
FC Dallas Notes:
Key player for FC Dallas: Jader Obrian- He’s looked like a new player lately and was very impressive in last week’s two matches at home. He needs to continue to step up more on the road, and this would be an excellent place to do that.
Last time FCD won back-to-back road games: FC Dallas recorded its second road win of the season on May 13, winning 1-0, at Austin FC. Dallas has not won consecutive road league matches since May 2018, with wins at Toronto and LA Galaxy.
When Jesus scores: Dallas has a 15-1-2 record in the 18 matches in which
Ferreira has scored since the start of last season. The one loss was on the
road against LAFC.
Don’t just find one, get two: Since 2018, FC Dallas is 55-5-14 when scoring at least two goals.
Homegrown clock: In 2023, FC Dallas Homegrowns have played a total of 2,612 minutes and made 33 appearances.
Disciplinary Report
Suspended: none
Suspended after next yellow: Jader Obrian, Paxton Pomykal, Edwin Cerrillo
Availability Report
Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury), Paul Arriola (right thigh), Sebastian Lletget (right thigh), Maarten Paes (thorax injury)
Questionable: Geovane Jesus (hamstring), Paxton Pomykal (left quad)
On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Colin Smith, Isaiah Parker
International duty: Antonio Carrera (US U20s)
San Jose Notes:
Key player for Houston: Cristian Espinoza
We discussed one of the league’s top scorers in our preview of the Quakes here:
Disciplinary Report
Suspended: none
Suspended after next yellow: none
Availability Report
Out: Nathan (ACL), Carlos Akapo (hamstring)
Questionable: Daniel (knee)
On Loan: Oskar Agren
International duty: Niko Tsakiris, Cade Cowell
How to watch
Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
Kickoff: 9:30 PM
Venue: PayPal Park
Available Streaming: MLS Season Pass
Gameday Social: #FCDvSJE
Weather: 73 degrees, sunny