Photo via San Jose Earthquakes

FC Dallas hits the road this weekend as they take on the San Jose Earthquakes. This match will begin a tough stretch that will see them away from Frisco for four out of their next six games.

FC Dallas is currently on a four-game unbeaten run in league play, while the Quakes enter this match winless in their last two. However, San Jose is currently unbeaten at home this season.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Jader Obrian- He’s looked like a new player lately and was very impressive in last week’s two matches at home. He needs to continue to step up more on the road, and this would be an excellent place to do that.

Last time FCD won back-to-back road games: FC Dallas recorded its second road win of the season on May 13, winning 1-0, at Austin FC. Dallas has not won consecutive road league matches since May 2018, with wins at Toronto and LA Galaxy.

When Jesus scores: Dallas has a 15-1-2 record in the 18 matches in which

Ferreira has scored since the start of last season. The one loss was on the

road against LAFC.

Don’t just find one, get two: Since 2018, FC Dallas is 55-5-14 when scoring at least two goals.

Homegrown clock: In 2023, FC Dallas Homegrowns have played a total of 2,612 minutes and made 33 appearances.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: Jader Obrian, Paxton Pomykal, Edwin Cerrillo

Availability Report

Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury), Paul Arriola (right thigh), Sebastian Lletget (right thigh), Maarten Paes (thorax injury)

Questionable: Geovane Jesus (hamstring), Paxton Pomykal (left quad)

On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Colin Smith, Isaiah Parker

International duty: Antonio Carrera (US U20s)

Get 50% off for 1 year

San Jose Notes:

Key player for Houston: Cristian Espinoza

We discussed one of the league’s top scorers in our preview of the Quakes here:

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: Nathan (ACL), Carlos Akapo (hamstring)

Questionable: Daniel (knee)

On Loan: Oskar Agren

International duty: Niko Tsakiris, Cade Cowell

How to watch

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Kickoff: 9:30 PM

Venue: PayPal Park

Available Streaming: MLS Season Pass

Gameday Social: #FCDvSJE

Weather: 73 degrees, sunny