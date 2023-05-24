Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas returns to the road this weekend to begin another tough stretch of three games in eight days when they take on the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday evening.

For some FC Dallas players, it will be a chance to see their old head coach Luchi Gonzalez for the first time since the club and Gonzalez parted ways toward the end of the 2021 season. Gonzalez and current head coach Nico Estevez did a weird swap of positions last year as Estevez took over at the start of the 2022 season, while Gonzalez took Estevez’s old position as an assistant with the United States Men’s National team.