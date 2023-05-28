Darren Yamashita - USA Today Sports

FC Dallas picked up a 1-1 draw on the road on Saturday night against the San Jose Earthquakes.

The two sides traded second half goals en route to an even result at PayPal Park.

Neither side really had a good chance in the first half, but FC Dallas was able to test the San Jose keeper with a shot on goal from Jesus Ferreira in the 31st minute that nearly hit off the crossbar. Jáder Obrian found Ferreira in the penalty box after a counter-attack that led to a quick attempt on goal, but San Jose keeper Daniel was there to keep the game level.

San Jose made the breakthrough in the 69th minute on a free kick from Christian Espinoza that found the head of Benjamin Kikanovic. Jimmy Maurer and Ema Twumasi thought the ball would go beyond the far post, but instead, the ball barely cleared the goal line.

Dallas tied the game up in stoppage time on a great ball from Alan Velasco into the penalty box that found an open Nksoi Tafari header. The curler would be Velacso’s second assist of the season and Tafari’s second goal of the year.

Instant Reaction: Yeah, this wasn’t a pretty one, to say the least, but in the end, it is a result you take. FC Dallas struggled to put good chances on goal all night and then gave up another crap goal. But the response was there once again from this group, even as late as it was tonight.

Man of the match: Tafari, easy. He was a beast when he needed to be defensive and then found the back of the net when the club needed him.

What’s next for FC Dallas: The club remains on the road next week as they travel midweek to Sporting Kansas City.