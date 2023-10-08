Photo via FC Dallas

For the fourth straight game, FC Dallas ends the match level. On Saturday evening, FC Dallas came from behind to tie the San Jose Earthquakes 1-1.

Jader Obrian scored his fifth goal of the season to help FC Dallas come from behind to help FC Dallas extend their unbeaten run to seven games.

The Earthquakes came out firing with a lot of pressure on the Dallas defense and scored three minutes into the match on a goal from Jeremy Ebobisse. Jackson Yueill got free on the right wing and played a quick ball into the middle of the penalty box that Ebobisse to finish for his 10th goal of the year.

After finishing the first half with a ton of possession, FC Dallas finally tied the game back up in the 57th from Obrian. A long ball was played up to Jesus Ferreira, and the Dallas leading scorer then played a perfect ball forward behind the San Jose defense, where Obrian was there to meet it and chip the San Jose keeper his fifth of the season.

In the 73rd minute, FC Dallas had a chance to take the lead on a counterattack with Alan Velasco, Ferreira and Obrian. Velasco picked the ball off a San Jose defender and played a ball forward to an open Ferreira, but his attempt on goal sailed over the goal.

Instant Reaction: The start of the match was absolutely the worst we’ve seen out of this group in 2023. It was a sluggish start, and the Quakes took full advantage of everything they got in the opening 10 minutes or so. Once FC Dallas finally settled into the game and got the possession, things began to swing their way.

The halftime adjustments by Nico Estevez and his staff were on the money for the most part, too. The missed opportunities will come back to haunt this team, though, as this easily could have been a three-point night.

Also, the result makes the playoff race even tighter. Next week’s match against Colorado was already a must-win, but it is even bigger than that now.

Man of the Match: They gave it to Asier Illarramendi in the stadium, and that feels decent to do it here, too.

What’s next for FC Dallas: Instead of being off next weekend like the original calendar had, FC Dallas will be back in action to take on the Colorado Rapids next Saturday.

