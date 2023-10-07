Photo via Mike Brooks

Wednesday night was a bust for FC Dallas due to the heavy storms that hit the area right before kickoff. The club will try again tonight as they host the San Jose Earthquakes.

The two sides met earlier this season in San Jose, with FC Dallas sneaking out of PayPal Park with a 1-1 draw.

Let’s dive into tonight’s match with some game notes, projected lineups, and how you can watch the game.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Jesus Ferreira - FC Dallas has to get a big outing from their main scorer tonight. If he scores, good things happen for FC Dallas.

When Jesus scores: FC Dallas played a 0-0 draw against Houston on Saturday, marking the 15th game this regular season that Jesús Ferreira played in and failed to score, with Dallas winning none of those games (D10 L5). In the nine games in which Ferreira has scored this season, Dallas has posted a record of W8 D0 L1.

Recent form: FC Dallas has lost only one of its last 13 matches in all competitions (W4 D8) dating back to mid-July. Dallas is unbeaten in eight at home in that time (W3 D5, including two penalty shoot-out losses).

Games missed due to injury: Following Saturday’s game against Houston, the current total of games missed this season for FC Dallas players who have picked up an injury is up to 72

Homegrown clock: In 2023, FC Dallas Homegrowns have played a total of 5,230 minutes and made 77 appearances.

Potential Lineup:

Nico Estevez went for it on Wednesday with a strong lineup. He’ll keep that same group for tonight since they didn’t get to go for it on Wednesday against Colorado.

Paes; Farfan, Tafari, Ibeagha, Twumasi; Pomykal, Illarramendi, Velasco; Arriola, Ferreira, Obrian

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: Jader Obrian, Paul Arriola

Availability Report

Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury), Geovane Jesus (right knee), Sebastian Lletget (hamstring)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Colin Smith, Isaiah Parker

International duty: none

San Jose Earthquakes Notes:

Key player for San Jose: Cristian Espinoza

We discussed the Quakes’ main threat in our preview here:

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended on next yellow card: none

Availability Report

Out: Nathan (ACL)

Questionable: Jack Skahan (lower body)

International duty: none

How to watch

📅 Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

⚽️ Kickoff: 7:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Toyota Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvSJE

☀️ Weather: 67, sunny (yes it will feel amazing)