FC Dallas begins a stretch of four out of the next six games on the road this evening as they take on the San Jose Earthquakes.

Nico Estevez has his eleven and it looks like this:

Changes from the last match

So yeah, similar to last week by a lot. Jimmy Maurer gets the start in goal as Maarten Paes is still out for another week. The rest of the defense looks like what we would expect with this week’s center back duo being Jose Martinez and Nksoi Tafari.

In the midfield, Paxton Pomykal is out for this one

, and we get another very defensive group with Edwin Cerrillo alongside Facundo Quignon. We expect Tsiki Ntsabeleng to be more advanced in that midfield group than Cerrillo.

The attacking group continues to be Ferreira, Velasco and Obrian. No surprise there.

Who we could see in the second half

There are some attacking options with Jesus Jimenez, Jose Mulato and Bernard Kamungo on the bench. Expect some combination of that group, if not all three players.

From there, Sebastian Ibeagha could be an option if the club is ahead late and needs another defender in the penalty box. The same could be said for Sam Junqua, who has been coming off the bench a good bit as of late.

Here is what San Jose is working with

Lots of familiar names from Luchi Gonzalez. It should be fun.

Catch the game on Apple. Join us on our Notes to discuss it.