FC Dallas is in search of a rare road win in the 2023 season tonight as they travel to Utah to take on Real Salt Lake.

Earlier in the season, FC Dallas earned a 2-1 victory over their Utah rivals, thanks to some heroics from Jesus Ferreira and Bernard Kamungo.

Let’s dive into tonight’s match with some game notes, projected lineups, and how you can watch the game.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Jesus Ferreira - He looked like he was in a total fog in the Seattle game over the weekend. He hasn’t scored a league goal since June, so it is time for him to step up and lead this club again.

Not feeling warm or cold: FC Dallas has won three of its last 15 regular-season matches (D5 L7), though only one of its last five matches has ended in defeat (W1 D3). Dallas is winless in all seven of its away matches in that span (D2 L5) and has failed to score more than once in any of its last 15 regular-season road games.

Recent run against RSL: FC Dallas is unbeaten in its last three matches against Real Salt Lake (W2 D1), including a 2-1 home win on April 15. FCD has lost only three of its last 14 matches against RSL (W5 D6) dating back to September 2016.

No PK Derby: Both clubs have yet to earn a penalty kick in 2023. For FC Dallas, that run extends back even further into the 2022 season. The last league penalty kick for FCD was in March of 2022 against Nashville.

Lack of set-piece goals: Each of FC Dallas' last eight regular-season goals have been scored from open play as Dallas has scored only five set-piece goals in 2023, tied for fewest in the league.

Homegrown clock: In 2023, FC Dallas Homegrowns have played a total of 4,625 minutes and made 66 appearances.

Potential Lineup:

We may see a little more rotation tonight, but Nico Estevez claimed on Monday that the club was fairly healthy at the moment.

Paes; Farfan, Ibeagha, Tafari, Junqua; Illarramendi, Fraser, Pomykal; Arriola, Ferreira, Obrian

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: Jader Obrian

Availability Report

Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury), Alan Velasco (right calf), Bernard Kamungo (right shoulder), Geovane Jesus (right knee)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Colin Smith, Isaiah Parker

International duty: none

RSL Notes:

Key player for RSL: Cristian Arango

We discussed Arango in our preview of the RSL here:

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: Brayan Vera (yellow card accumulation)

Suspended on next yellow card: none

Availability Report

Out: Erik Holt (shoulder), Pablo Ruiz (knee)

Questionable: none

International duty: none

How to watch

📅 Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

⚽️ Kickoff: 8:30 PM

🏟 Venue: America First Field

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass, Free

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvRSL

☀️ Weather: 73