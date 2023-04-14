Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas looks to build a winning streak on Saturday night as they host Western Conference rivals Real Salt Lake.

Both teams are coming off wins last weekend, with RSL ending a four-game losing streak in a 3-1 win over Charlotte FC. FC Dallas earned their first shutout and road win of the 2023 season by beating Inter Miami CF.

FC Dallas Notes:

Recent run at home against RSL: Real Salt Lake is unbeaten in its last five visits to Dallas (W1 D4) after avoiding defeat just three times in its first 18 visits in all competitions (W1 D2 L15). The only team to go unbeaten in more than five straight MLS matches in Dallas was San Jose from 2003 to 2009 (8 straight – W4 D4).

Can we get two in a row, please: FC Dallas' 1-0 win at Inter Miami on Saturday ended a run of 14 straight matches (incl. playoffs) without a clean sheet. Dallas has recorded consecutive clean sheets just once since the start of the 2021 season, doing so against Real Salt Lake and the Galaxy last July.

Don’t just find one, get two: Since 2018, FC Dallas is 53-5-14 and has a 0.831 winning percentage when scoring at least two goals.

Homegrown clock: FC Dallas Homegrowns have played a total of 1,535 minutes and made 19 appearances.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury), Alan Velasco (right knee sprain)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Colin Smith, Isaiah Parker

International duty: none

RSL Notes:

Key player for RSL: Jefferson Savarino - We highlighted Savarino in our RSL preview (link below) yesterday.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: Noah Allen (knee), Ian Fray (knee), Gregore (Lisfranc)

Questionable: Leonardo Campana (calf), Robbie Robinson (calf), Shanyder Borgelin (ankle), Edison Azcona (hamstring)

On Loan: n/a

International duty: none

How to watch

Kickoff: 7:30 PM

Venue: Toyota Stadium

Available Streaming: MLS Season Pass

Gameday Social: #FCDvRSL

Weather: 80 degrees