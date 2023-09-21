The march toward the MLS Cup Playoffs continues for FC Dallas tonight as they are in Utah to take on Real Salt Lake.

Both teams have their lineups submitted, so let’s dive into what we’re working with on both sides.

Changes from the last match

This was pretty much what we expected for this lineup tonight (check out our game notes post below to see our lineup prediction).

The only thing we predicted wrongly was Ema Twumasi at right back instead of Sam Junqua.

The change from last weekend here is Twumasi, Nkosi Tafari returning to the center back duo with Sebastian Ibeagha. Lastly, we see Liam Fraser earn his second start.

The front three continue to be Jesus Ferreira, Jader Obrian and Paul Arriola. Paxton Pomykal and Asier Illarramendi remain in the middle of the park. And we’ll still see Marco Farfan and Maarten Paes in the defense.

Who we could see in the second half

Based on the way Nico Estevez has been rotating players, I think it is fair to say we’ll see Facundo Quignon, Jesus Jimenez, Eugene Ansah, Dante Sealy and Tsiki Ntsabeleng at some point in this one.

Injury Report

Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury), Alan Velasco (right calf), Bernard Kamungo (right shoulder), Geovane Jesus (right knee), Sebastian Lletget (hamstring)

Questionable: none

Here is what RSL is working with

RSL’s media folks are slow to the game on the lineup Tweet, so we’ll go with what the league’s website has for them.

