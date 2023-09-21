Lineups

FC Dallas — Maarten Paes; Marco Farfan, Nkosi Tafari, Sebastien Ibeagha, Ema Twumasi (Sam Junqua – 66’); Liam Fraser, Asier Illarramendi (Facundo Quignon – 66’), Paxton Pomykal (José Martínez – 86’); Paul Arriola, Jáder Obrian (Dante Sealy – 86’), Jesús Ferreira (Jesús Jiménez – 79’).



Substitutes not used — Jimmy Maurer, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Amet Korça, Eugene Ansah.



Real Salt Lake — Zac MacMath; Bryan Oviedo, Marcelo Silva, Justen Glad, Bode Hidalgo; Jefferson Savarino (Diego Luna – 84’), Nelson Palacio (Jasper Löffelsend – 69’), Braian Ojeda, Maikel Chang Ramirez (Carlos Gomez – 69’); Damir Kreilach (Anderson Julio – 69’), Cristian Arango (Rubio Rubin – 84’).



Substitutes not used — Andrew Brody, Emeka Eneli, Kevon Lambert, Gavin Beavers.



Scoring Summary:

RSL: Cristian Arango (Braian Ojeda) – 43’

DAL: Paul Arriola (Paxton Pomykal) – 56’

DAL: Jesús Ferreira (penalty kick) – 62’

DAL: Jesús Ferreira (Jáder Obrian) – 71’



Misconduct Summary:

RSL: Damir Kreilach (caution) – 20’

RSL: Marcelo Silva (caution) – 60’



Weather: Clear, 80ºF

Attendance: 17,842

Stats

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Nico Estévez

Thoughts on the comeback win…

“It’s huge. This year we’ve had to overcome a lot of adversities with injuries, with some games where we did a good job but were unlucky, or other time of things. Even the game against Seattle the other day, it’s important the team responded. We know we’re good players, we’re a good team and sometimes the confidence is not there. We just have to build that and today was another example of how we had to overcome a lot of difficulties, (like) that goal against us in the 44th minute, when I think we had a very good first half playing away. At halftime, we adjusted a couple things that we saw in the first half. But it was about the mentality of just believing and having confidence that we could do it. We were doing good things and that spirit came out in the second half and we capitalized on the chances that we had.”



On Jesús Ferreira scoring a brace…

“It’s really important. I had a great conversation with him earlier this week. We talked about the frustration of not scoring goals in the league. And I told him he just hasn’t played many (MLS) games after the Gold Cup. It’s been two or three months without scoring in the league but that’s because he wasn’t able to play many games over that time because of the Leagues Cup. So it seems like it was a lot but it really wasn’t that long. He really only played two (league) games, Atlanta and Seattle. But it’s great that he keeps breaking records and scoring goals because we need him scoring. We also need other players to score, like Paul (Arriola), who had an amazing game. Today, we have to look at the team. It was a team win.”



Forward Jesús Ferreira

On becoming FC Dallas’ second all-time leading scorer with 48 goals…

“It feels amazing. It’s something that I’ve been trying to achieve. I grew up in this club and played for this club since I was 9, so being in the history books is amazing. I’m happy that my teammates put me in that history book.”



On the halftime message from Nico Estévez…

“I think the team knew what it needed to do. These three points were important. The team didn’t give up, we went out there and were able to turn it around. I think that belief is the most important thing.”



On getting ready to face Columbus on Saturday…

“Now we need to take care of our bodies, use our resources well. We’ll study Columbus, we know they’re a well-rounded team that knows how to play and has individual talent. They’re coming to our home and they need to know that we always protect our home. We’ll go back to Dallas and learn what we need to do to prepare for Columbus.”



Midfielder Asier Illarramendi

On obtaining a win tonight…

“Tonight we obtained an important victory. Many teams are in the playoff zone trying to fight for the playoffs. I think we had been playing good in the previous matches, but at the end of the last few games we had not achieved any victory and, well, today's victory was an important one.”



On gaining confidence…

“This was an important victory because at the end we are also in there fighting for a spot in the playoffs with the top teams. This victory gives us some confidence because, as I said before, we are working well and it was important for us to gain a little bit of confidence in ourselves, in what we are doing. And it is important to every remaining game.”



On the second half…

“Well, I don't think that we played badly in the first half either. We had a few chances to score, but it's true that the goal, before the break, did some damage. We talked about the fact that we had to go in the same way, with a lot of intensity, working the same way we are doing and luckily in the second half, the chances we had, we scored them. In the end, that's what it's all about, to take advantage of the chances and try to get all three points.”



On the upcoming schedule…

“it is true that there are only a few games left to finish the regular season, there will be many games to be played consecutively. The next three to four days are days that will be important to recover from the great effort we have made. I hope that we win the next few games as well, because I think we have the team to fight for the play offs and to do something special.”



Forward Paul Arriola

On the remainder of the season..

“Yeah, we needed to get the three points. I think we are looking well despite having a tough season dealing with injuries. We have to win as many games as possible to get into the playoffs.”



Midfielder Liam Fraser

On the win tonight…

“We were struggling to find a win in these last few weeks. So to come in here and digging in from the starting 11 to the bench players, it was huge for us to get that win. Obviously it is tight for us, and we're getting towards the end of the season, and every win and every point counts. So this was huge. One for the morale, two for the momentum, and three, just for where we are at right now and to build off for Saturday.”



On playing with an experienced midfielder…

“Those are two players (Facundo Quignon and Asier Illarramendi) with so much experience. So when I'm on the field, I want to be a sponge and learn from them. But at the same time, I also want to implement my dominance on the game and to be able to make plays and make changes when it needs to happen. It is amazing to be playing with both of those guys. The chemistry that we're building has been great in this short moment of time that we've had the opportunity to play together.”