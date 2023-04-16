FC Dallas earned their second straight win on Saturday night, downing Real Salt Lake 2-1.

Lineups

FC Dallas — Maarten Paes; Geovane Jesus (Ema Twumasi – 81’), Sebastian Ibeagha, José Martínez, Marco Farfan; Sebastian Lletget (Tsiki Ntsabeleng – 82’), Facundo Quignon, Paxton Pomykal, Paul Arriola (Jáder Obrian – 72’); Jesús Ferreira, Jesús Jiménez (Bernard Kamungo – 72’).



Substitutes not used — Jimmy Maurer, Nkosi Tafari, Sam Junqua, Edwin Cerrillo, José Mulato.



Real Salt Lake — Zac MacMath; Bode Hidalgo (Emeka Eneli – 65’), Justen Glad, Marcelo Silva, Brayan Vera; Carlos Gomez (Justin Meram – 65’), Jasper Löffelsend (Braian Ojeda – 46’), Pablo Ruiz, Jefferson Savarino; Rubio Rubín (Ilijah Paul – 81’), Anderson Julio (Danny Musovski – 81’).



Substitutes not used — Tomas Gomez, Bryan Oviedo, Maikel Chang, Danny Musovski, Diego Luna.



Scoring Summary:

DAL: Jesús Ferreira (Geovane Jesus, Sebastian Lletget) – 5’

DAL: Jefferson Savarino (Justin Meram, Brayan Vera) – 68’

DAL: Bernard Kamungo (Marco Farfan, Jáder Obrian) – 88’



Misconduct Summary:

RSL: Rubio Rubin (caution) – 49’

FCD: Geovane Jesus (caution) – 69’

RSL: Brayan Vera (caution) – 74’

FCD: Ben Cross (caution) – 75’

FCD: Tsiki Ntsabeleng (caution) – 90+3’

FCD: Jesús Ferreira (caution) – 90+4’



Weather: Windy, 73°F

Attendance: 19,096 (fourth sellout)

Stats

Possession: FCD 47.8%, RSL 52.2%

Shots: FCD 4, RSL 15

Shots on goal: FCD 2, RSL 5

Corner Kicks: FCD 1, RSL 3

Fouls: FCD 6, RSL 16

Yellow Cards: FCD 3, RSL 2



POSTGAME QUOTES

FC DALLAS

Head Coach Nico Estévez

On the win against Real Salt Lake…

“We knew from the beginning it was not going to be an easy game, Real Salt Lake is a very talented and physical team with great players. We started strong and scored but after that we started making many mistakes that cost us a goal. We responded in a very positive way after their goal and the substitutions helped us even more to finish strong and win the game.”



On team’s overall performance…

“We did not play at our best level today and I know we are capable of more but games like today are very normal and it happens to every team. There are games where not everything goes as planned and we have to struggle to get a victory like tonight. The important thing is that we won and got the three points. Now it is time to focus on next week and fix our mistakes.”



Forward Jesús Ferreira

On tonight's game…

“We’re excited and happy with the result. Obviously, we’re not happy about the way that the game went, but we beat a team that has been dominating at home and taking care of business. It took us until the last minute to score the goal and we were excited for the three points. We know how important our subs are and for them to come on and bring energy is incredible.”



On Bernard Kamungo’s goal…

“We’re happy for him. He’s a player who’s working hard, sometimes playing and dominating with the second team. Then he comes up to the first team and shows what he can do. We’re excited for him, but it’s just the start and he knows that he needs to keep working to get those opportunities.”

Forward Bernard Kamungo

On his goal celebration…

“I almost stopped. I didn’t want to do anything, but then I realized it was a last-minute goal and we needed that goal and I did help the team get the goal. So I started running, I didn’t know what to do.”



On what Nico Estévez said to him after the game…

“He just congratulated me. He said everything started from the training session this week and it transformed into the game. He said everything I did in training, that’s why I came onto the field and helped the team, so I just need to keep going.



On where he goes from here…

“Keep going, we don’t stop here. Striving for more and keep working hard every week and try to help the team every day. Everything is going to come, I believe in hard work and that’s what I do in training every day.”



Defender Marco Farfan

On getting the late goal for the three points…

“It was important how we responded tonight. In the Portland game, it was similar to today’s where I was caught late in the opponent's cross and the forward beat me to the ball. I am happy the team and I were able to respond and come back to get the result.”



On assisting Kamungo in his first MLS goal…

“Knowing Jáder (Obrian) is right-footed just like Alan (Velasco) is all about getting around him doing those overlapping runs. I try to help them but sometimes I don’t get the ball, and it’s to create space where they can connect and get a shot off. I was able to drag two players with me in the goal and create the space. I got isolated one-on-one with the defender and I was able to cut the ball through the legs to find Bernie.”