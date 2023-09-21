Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas came back from down a goal a halftime to defeat Real Salt Lake on the road on Wednesday night 3-1.

Jesus Ferreira moved into second place in the club’s all-time goal scoring mark with two goals on the night, while Paul Arriola scored his second of the season to help push FC Dallas back over the Western Conference playoff line.

The two sides traded chances in the first half but it was the hosts that found the back of the net first with Cristian Arango scoring two minutes before the halftime break. Braian Ojeda sent a striking ball across the Dallas backline to and open Arango who headed home the game’s first goal.

Dallas didn’t waste time in the second half coming back as Paxton Pomykal set up Arriola’s goal in the 56th minute. Arriola played a long ball to Pomykal who then played a quick give and go with Jader Obrian at the edge of the penalty box before sending a low cross that Arriola finished at the six yard box.

Six minutes later, FC Dallas picked up the lead on the night with their first penalty kick since March of 2022. Obrian was fouled in the penalty box to end the 56-game mark without a penalty. Ferreira stepped up and scored his 11th goal of the season.

In the 71st minute, FC Dallas put the game way with Ferreira’s third brace of the season. Ferreira picked off a ball at midfield and then played another quick give and go with Obrian to score his 12th of the season.

Instant Reaction: This was exactly the kind of match FC Dallas needed. Not only was it was it a come from behind victory on the road but it also showed they can score goals again. It was the first time they scored three in a match since early this season when they put three on the LA Galaxy at home with another Ferreira brace. Can this be the catalyst to a playoff run for this club? It felt like it could, RSL was a better team in the first half but FC Dallas managed to break them down and use their speed to find chances. For once this season, they made the most of them.

Man of the Match: Split it between Obrian and Ferreira.

What’s next for FC Dallas: More games! FC Dallas returns home to host the high scoring Columbus Crew on Saturday night.