Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas lost another road game in the 2023 season on Sunday night, losing 1-0 to the Portland Timbers at Providence Park.

The loss saw FC Dallas’ streak of scoring a goal in seven league matches comes to an end after getting shut out by Portland Timbers tonight. The last time Dallas failed to score in a league match was versus Minnesota United FC on April 30, in a 0-0 draw on the road.

The game got off to a rough start for FC Dallas as 90 seconds into the match, Marco Farfan was whistled for a foul in the penalty box that led to a penalty kick for the Timbers. Thankfully, the video review stepped in and took the penalty away.

Portland got their lone goal from Franck Boli, the same goalscorer who found the back of the net against FC Dallas back in April when the two sides met for the first time this season. In the 34th minute, Evander lifted a ball over the Dallas backline right where Boli was to head home the game’s only goal.

FC Dallas keeper Maarten Paes was busy on the night as he had to make a career-high seven saves in the game, including a diving stop on Evander in the 60th minute to keep the game close.

In the 67th minute, FC Dallas nearly went down to ten men, but the video review stepped in once more. Diego Chara and Geovane Jesus had a scuffle in the penalty box on a Dallas corner kick that led to a lot of confrontation between the two sides. The video review determined that both Chara and Jesus would only be issued a yellow card each.

Instant Reaction: Dallas never really got anything going in this one offensively, with Jesus Jimenez coming off at halftime with another injury. Portland outshot Dallas 14-5 on the night, including the eight shots on goal to Dallas’ two. Hard to get anything positive out of the night other than Paes. Had he not had the night he had, this score could have been much worse.

Man of the Match: Paes, hands down, it was him on the night.

What’s next for FC Dallas: Believe it or not, FC Dallas has a bit of a break here with no games in the coming week. They’ll return to the field on June 21, when they travel to face Austin FC.