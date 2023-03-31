FC Dallas vs Portland Timbers: Preview, game notes and how to watch
FC Dallas looks to respond to their loss last week as the Timbers come to town.
The weekend is here, and FC Dallas is back at home as they get ready to host the Portland Timbers.
FC Dallas is coming off a 2-1 loss last weekend against LAFC, while Portland ended a three-game losing streak in a scoreless draw against the LA Galaxy.
Let’s dive into this game with some key players for each side and how you can stream tomorrow’s game for free.
FC Dallas Notes:
Key player for FC Dallas: Jesus Ferreira - The Homegrown striker has had a good run against the Timbers over the years, including a hat trick in last year’s home meeting. Get him the ball early and often in this one, and let him do his magic.
Recent history against the Timbers at home: FC Dallas is 10-8-8 against the Portland Timbers and 9-1-4 at Toyota Stadium. FC Dallas is unbeaten in eight straight regular season home matches against the Timbers (W6 D2), including winning each of the last three with a 4-1 scoreline.
Keep it clean, please: Dallas has conceded a goal in 11 straight matches dating back to last season (incl. playoffs), it’s the longest active streak in MLS.
Chasing club history: Jesús Ferreira scored his third goal of the 2023 season. He has 39 MLS goals and is seven away from tying Kenny Cooper (46) for most in FC Dallas history.
Homegrown clock: FC Dallas Homegrowns have played a total of 950 minutes and made 12 appearances.
Disciplinary Report
Suspended: Ema Twumasi
Suspended after next yellow: none
Availability Report
Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury), Isaiah Parker (hamstring)
Questionable: none
On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Colin Smith
International duty: none
Portland Notes:
Key player for Sporting: Diego Chara - We highlighted the veteran midfielder in our Portland preview (see below).
Disciplinary Report
Suspended: none
Suspended after next yellow: none
Availability Report
Out: Felipe Mora (L knee), Sebastian Blanco (L knee), Yimmi Chara (R hamstring),
Cristhian Paredes (R hamstring), Marvin Loría (R hamstring), David Bingham
(L hamstring)
Questionable: Evander (hip), David Ayala (R knee)
On Loan: n/a
International duty: none
How to watch
Kickoff: 7:30 PM
Venue: Toyota Stadium
Available Streaming: MLS Season Pass (note: this weekend’s game is free without the Season Pass, so enjoy with an Apple ID).
Gameday Social: #FCDvPOR
Weather: 70 degrees