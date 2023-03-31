Tim Heitman - USA Today

The weekend is here, and FC Dallas is back at home as they get ready to host the Portland Timbers.

FC Dallas is coming off a 2-1 loss last weekend against LAFC, while Portland ended a three-game losing streak in a scoreless draw against the LA Galaxy.

Let’s dive into this game with some key players for each side and how you can stream tomorrow’s game for free.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Jesus Ferreira - The Homegrown striker has had a good run against the Timbers over the years, including a hat trick in last year’s home meeting. Get him the ball early and often in this one, and let him do his magic.

Recent history against the Timbers at home: FC Dallas is 10-8-8 against the Portland Timbers and 9-1-4 at Toyota Stadium. FC Dallas is unbeaten in eight straight regular season home matches against the Timbers (W6 D2), including winning each of the last three with a 4-1 scoreline.

Keep it clean, please: Dallas has conceded a goal in 11 straight matches dating back to last season (incl. playoffs), it’s the longest active streak in MLS.

Chasing club history: Jesús Ferreira scored his third goal of the 2023 season. He has 39 MLS goals and is seven away from tying Kenny Cooper (46) for most in FC Dallas history.

Homegrown clock: FC Dallas Homegrowns have played a total of 950 minutes and made 12 appearances.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: Ema Twumasi

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury), Isaiah Parker (hamstring)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Colin Smith

International duty: none

Get 30% off for 1 year

Portland Notes:

Key player for Sporting: Diego Chara - We highlighted the veteran midfielder in our Portland preview (see below).

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: Felipe Mora (L knee), Sebastian Blanco (L knee), Yimmi Chara (R hamstring),

Cristhian Paredes (R hamstring), Marvin Loría (R hamstring), David Bingham

(L hamstring)

Questionable: Evander (hip), David Ayala (R knee)

On Loan: n/a

International duty: none

How to watch

Kickoff: 7:30 PM

Venue: Toyota Stadium

Available Streaming: MLS Season Pass (note: this weekend’s game is free without the Season Pass, so enjoy with an Apple ID).

Gameday Social: #FCDvPOR

Weather: 70 degrees