FC Dallas is in Portland tonight to take on the Timbers for the second time this season. FC Dallas hosted Portland at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, April 1, playing to a 1-1 draw. FC Dallas hasn’t won at Providence Park in the regular season since 2016 and will hope to pick up a rare win away there tonight.

Nico Estevez has his lineup set for this one, so let’s dive into it here.

Changes from the last match

It is a little hard to compare to the last match, which was a resumption of a game in May. But whatever. Estevez goes back to a 4-4-2 look with Jesus Jimenez starting up top with Jesus Ferreira. It may bleed a little into a 4-2-3-1 with Ferreira sitting under Jimenez at times, but Estevez does like to stress that it is really a 4-4-2.

The midfield will have two #6s, with Edwin Cerrillo returning from his one-game suspension for yellow card accumulation.

That back four is as athletic as it comes for FC Dallas too, which I really love.

Who we could see in the second half

Given the way things have gone lately, we could see Jose Martinez, Sam Junqua, Herbert Endeley and Bernard Kamungo in the second half. Maybe Estevez uses all five subs, but my gut tells me four subs.

Here is what Portland is working with

Another team with a formation-less lineup graphic. Fun.

Catch the game on Apple. Join us on our Notes to discuss it.