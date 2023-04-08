FC Dallas looks to get their third win of the season and their first road win in 2023 as they take on Inter Miami CF. Nico Estevez has selected his starters for tonight’s game.

Changes from last week

Estevez is going from his trusted 4-3-3 formation to a 4-2-3-1 look with Jesus Jimenez getting his first start with the club and Jesus Ferreira pushing back into an attacking midfielder role like we saw him do when Ricardo Pepi was here in 2021 (or Franco Jara last season).

Jose Martinez is also returning to the starting lineup after dealing with an injury recently to his knee. Facundo Quignon is back in the lineup as well after Edwin Cerrillo started the last few games.

Who we could see in the second half

The bench is pretty level across the board with options in all areas. I would suspect we’ll see Sebastian Lletget, Ema Twumasi, Cerrillo and Jader Obrian in this one.

Here is what Miami is working with

The big news here is Leo Campana returning to the lineup after being out the start o the season with an injury.

Catch the game on Apple TV. Join us on Twitter to discuss it.