FC Dallas looks to get their third win of the regular season tonight as they take on the Portland Timbers. Head coach Nico Estevez has his lineup set for tonight’s game. Here are a few quick thoughts on it:

Three changes from last week

For starters, Sebastian Lletget and Paxton Pomykal are back in the lineup this week as Nico Estevez goes back to his 4-3-3 formation. Aside from that, we see Geovane Jesus get his first FC Dallas start with Ema Twumasi out on a suspension after picking up a red card last week in LA.

Who we could see in the second half

The bench feels pretty even with options all across the field. Jose Martinez is there should Estevez need a third center back late in the game. I would bet on seeing Facundo Quignon, Jader Obrian and Jesus Jimenez in this one but it really could all depend on how well the team starts this game tonight.

Here is what Portland is working with

Is it me, or does it always seem like Dairon Asprilla is always on the Portland bench when we play them? Just a weird thought.

Catch the game on Apple TV. Join us on Twitter to discuss it.