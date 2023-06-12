FC Dallas dropped another game on Sunday night, losing 1-0 to the Portland Timbers.

Lineups

FC Dallas — Maarten Paes, Marco Farfan, Nkosi Tafari, Sebastien Ibeagha, Geovane Jesus (Herbert Endeley – 82’), Facundo Quignon, Edwin Cerrillo (José Mulato – 82’), Alan Velasco, Jáder Obrian; Jesús Jiménez (Sam Junqua – 45’), Jesús Ferreira.

Substitutes not used — Jimmy Maurer, José Martínez, Amet Korça, Nolan Norris, Bernard Kamungo.

Portland Timbers — David Bingham, Juan Mosquera, Zac McGraw, Dario Zuparic, Eric Miller, Cristhian Paredes, Diego Chará, Dairon Asprilla (Larrys Mabiala – 90’+5’), Evander, Santiago Moreno (Marvin Loria – 72’), Franck Boli (Jaroslaw Niezgoda – 72’).

Substitutes not used — Hunter Sulte, Sebastian Blanco, Justin Rasmussen, Diego Gutierrez, Noel Caliskan, Nathan Fogaca.

Scoring Summary:

POR: Franck Boli (Evander, Diego Chará) – 35’

Misconduct Summary:

POR: Evander (caution) – 16’

DAL: Jáder Obrian (caution) – 45’

DAL: Edwin Cerillo (caution) – 46’

DAL: Geovane Jesus (caution) – 71’

POR: Diego Chara (caution) –71’

POR: Cristhian Paredes (caution) – 90’+6’

POR: Marvin Loria (caution) – 90’+8’

Weather: Clear, 73ºF

Attendance: 22,907

Stats

FC DALLAS POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Nico Estévez

On his reaction to the game…

“We didn’t play well. There are two things, the turf was very dry and this slowed down for the team that wants to play. It’s difficult for team that want to play fast and build attacks through possession because it slows it down and gives time for the defenders to recover. For us, too, we were defending counter attacks because of that and maybe on a normal field Portland would have scored a few of those counter attacks. We didn’t do a good job in the last third. We had the ball in dangerous areas but didn’t have the quality today to do better. We have to work more because today wasn’t good enough.”

On Maarten Paes’ season…

“He (Maarten Paes) is a great player for us. I don’t like it when he has a very good game because that means we did not do our job. This means we did not play well. I am glad he is on the team and he can help the team with his actions. As for the team, we should not be allowing this many mistakes and chances to opponents. The last couple of games we’ve had less than one xG, and today we had 1.3 xG against and that is not good. It’s something we have to do better so we don’t have to rely on Maarten all the time.”

On the upcoming bye week …

“Seeing how our roster is getting lower and lower, I think it’s great timing. We need to recover energy. We’re also going to lose Jáder (Obrian) with five yellows and probably going to lose Jesús Jiménez. We’ll have to wait for the U.S. Men’s National Team to release the final list for the Gold Cup because we could lose Jesús Ferreira also.”



Goalkeeper Maarten Paes

On the new career-high saves record…

“The first 15 minutes were already quite busy. I had three saves already and I was looking at the clock, and it felt like it was half of the game. I knew it was going to be a long game. It’s tough that I was not able to keep a clean sheet but we will keep on working.”



On the difficulty of getting a result at Providence Park…

“Everything about this stadium makes it difficult to play in. Every time we had the ball, we would lose possession right away. The field was much bigger than usual and they were able to get in good positions. It felt like we never had the chance this evening.”



On the upcoming break…

“With a lot of adversity there is something to be proud of. At the end of the day if you want to be a team that wants to fight for the prize at the end of the season, you have to be more mature. These are the games that build you for it. It’s about boys versus men. Away games are tough but this break will help us recover when we come back.”