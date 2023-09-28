Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas extended their unbeaten run to five games with a 1-1 draw on Wednesday night against the Philadelphia Union.

Alan Velasco scored his third goal of the regular season to keep FC Dallas unbeaten in the month of September.

Philadelphia struck first in the 25th minute on a counter-attack strike by Quinn Sullivan. The Union cleared out a Dallas free kick as keeper Andre Blake quickly threw the ball out to Kai Wagner. The Union center back then played a long ball through the Dallas defense, where Sullivan was there to slot home a shot past Maarten Paes.

Eleven minutes later, FC Dallas tied it up on a goal from Velasco. Dante Sealy played Paxton Pomykal on the wings, where he crossed the ball into the penalty box. A Union player cleared it out, but only to Velasco at the top of the penalty box. The Argentine ripped a shot that snaked through the Union defense and past keeper Andre Blake.

Both teams started off the second half strong, and the Union nearly regained the lead in the 56th minute on a header from Alejandro Bedoya. Jack McGlynn sent a curling cross to the back post, where Bedoya was there to head a shot on goal that forced Paes to make a diving save.

FC Dallas took the lead in the 82nd minute off a free kick from Jesus Ferreira. The club’s leading scorer played the free kick short to Asier Illarramendi, who then chipped the ball to the back post, where Sam Junqua headed the ball to Arriola, who then slotted home the goal. Unfortunately, after a video review, the goal was called off after it was determined Arriola hit the ball with his hand before shooting the ball into the back of the net.

Instant Reaction: I know this is the fourth draw in five games for FC Dallas, but this is absolutely one you take and be happy with. Yes, the VAR decision late in the game was a gut punch, but it didn’t slow down FC Dallas from pushing for more chances. I think with how Nico Estevez rotated his lineup tonight; this was a really strong performance against one of the league’s better teams.

Man of the Match: You could say Velasco and not be wrong, but it has to be Paes for the incredible saves he made to keep this game level—also a small shoutout to Paxton Pomykal for his performance as well.

What’s next for FC Dallas: It is a big one on Saturday in Houston as both Copa Tejas and the Texas Derby will be decided when FC Dallas takes on the Houston Dynamo.