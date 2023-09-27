Photo by Carl Gulbish

FC Dallas is back out on the road tonight as they begin a two-match road trip, starting with a visit to Subaru Park to take on the Philadelphia Union.

The two sides met in Frisco a year ago, with FC Dallas coming out on top. This will be FC Dallas’ first trip to Philadelphia since the 2019 season, though, when the Union won that meeting.

Let’s dive into tonight’s match with some game notes, projected lineups, and how you can watch the game.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Alan Velasco - He didn’t look fully 100% last weekend against Columbus, but FC Dallas will need him to be the facilitator in the attack if they want to have a shot at getting any points in this one.

Recent form: FC Dallas has lost only one of its last 11 matches in all competitions (W4 D6, including two penalty shoot-out losses). Dallas won its last away match, 3-1, at Real Salt Lake but hasn't won two straight road games in all competitions since a three-match run in May-June 2018.

All-time against Philly: FC Dallas only has two losses in 15 all-time meetings. The two losses for FCD came in the last two meetings in Philadelphia, in 2017 and 2019. In fact, the Union have only lost once in six home matches against FC Dallas (W2 D3).

Games missed due to injury: Following Saturday’s game against Columbus, the current total of games missed this season for FC Dallas players who have picked up an injury is up to 68. That number will only continue to grow with Sebastian Lletget, Geovane Jesus and Bernard Kamungo still on tonight’s injury list.

Homegrown clock: In 2023, FC Dallas Homegrowns have played a total of 4,926 minutes and made 72 appearances.

Potential Lineup:

Will we see more of the same from the last couple of games or more rotation tonight?

Paes; Farfan, Martinez, Ibeagha, Twumasi; Quignon, Illarramendi, Velasco; Arriola, Ferreira, Obrian

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: Jader Obrian

Availability Report

Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury), Geovane Jesus (right knee), Sebastian Lletget (hamstring)

Questionable: Bernard Kamungo (right shoulder)

On Loan: Colin Smith, Isaiah Parker

International duty: none

Philadelphia Notes:

Key player for Philadelphia: Daniel Gazdag

We discussed the Union’s leading scorer in our preview here:

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended on next yellow card: none

Availability Report

Out: Leon Flach (core)

Questionable: Jakob Glesnes (core), Jose Martinez (knee)

International duty: none

How to watch

📅 Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

⚽️ Kickoff: 6:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Subaru Park

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass, Free

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvPHL

☀️ Weather: 65