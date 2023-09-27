FC Dallas is in Philadelphia tonight to take on the Union in a game that was originally supposed to be played at the end of August (darn Leagues Cup).

Both teams have their lineups submitted, so let’s dive into what we’re working with on both sides.

Changes from the last match

We wondered going into tonight’s game whether or not Nico Estevez would do any sort of heavy or even mild rotation with the game in Houston looming ahead on Saturday.

Well, this is what we got tonight. Heavy rotation.

The defense still sees Maarten Paes in goal with the Nksoi Tafari and Sebastian Ibeagha combo in the center defense. Ema Twumasi gets another start on the right side, with Sam Junqua slotting in on the left, over Marco Farfan, who has started three straight.

The midfield shifts back to a four-man group with Liam Fraser and Paxton Pomykal in the middle. It will be interesting to see how they work together in this now. Dante Sealy earns a start here on the wing opposite of Jader Obrian.

Then, up top, we have an Alan Velasco and Jesus Jimenez combo. Yeah, I would expect Velasco to roam a bit more and Jimenez to do a lot of hold-up play in the attack.

Who we could see in the second half

I think it is safe to say we’ll see Jesus Ferreira, Paul Arriola and Asier Illarramendi off the bench at some point. We can probably say the same for Facundo Quignon or Farfan too, but I wouldn’t be shocked to see another late spell for Eugene Ansah.

Injury Report

Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury), Geovane Jesus (right knee), Sebastian Lletget (hamstring)

Questionable: Bernard Kamungo (right shoulder)

Here is what Philadelphia is working with

I do appreciate a good lineup card from the other side.

