FC Dallas dropped a big match at home on Saturday night, losing 3-1 to Orlando City SC.

Lineups

FC Dallas: Paes, Farfan, Gonzalez (Ntsabeleng), Ibeagha; Ruan, Delgado (Farrington), Lletget (Show), Arriola, Velasco (Kamungo), Ferreira, Musa

Subs not used: Maurer, Twumasi, Tafari, Junqua, Ansah

Orlando City: Gallese, Smith, Schiegel, Jannson, Santos; Araujo, Cartagena (Loderio); Torres (Felipe), Ojeda (Muriel), Angelo; Enrique (McGuire)

Subs not used: Otero, Petrasso, Halliday, Bruseth, Tsukada

Scoring Summary

OCSC: Enrique (Santos) 18’

OCSC: Schiegel (Ojeda) 51’

OCSC: Torres (Entrique) 55’

FCD: Arriola (penalty) 78’

Misconduct Summary

OCSC: Araujo 67’

OCSC: Gallese 87’

FCD: Farrington 90+2’

OCSC: McGuire 90+4’

Stats

Graphics via FotMob

Postgame Quotes

Interim head coach Peter Luccin

On Omar Gonzalez starting…

“Omar started tonight because he was very important against LAFC, he was very secure in the defensive line. He maintained the back three very narrow which was important. Omar was vocal and he helped solve problems. Today was not just about the backline behavior, It was about the general behavior of the eleven players on the field. In the second half, we tried to change something, so that's why we subbed Omar out. We saw that Marco Farfan and Sebastien Ibeagha were defending the long spaces and shifted a little bit quicker.”



On Orlando City SC…

“Óscar (Pareja) is a friend of mine, and (Orlando) is a team that is playing very well together, a team that he's been coaching for 4-5 years now. The team I'm coaching right now, (I’ve had) for just two or three months. I learned so many things as a player when I was playing under him. But I will say that more than learning, is the fact that when you have more time to train and to be with a team, the synchronization, timing, it is much better. So we saw a team better prepared I will say.



Forward Paul Arriola

Thoughts on the game overall…

“Yeah, I think obviously they came with a good game plan. We knew they were going to be intense, the style that they play, and then the quality that they have up front. To be honest with you, we were a bit confused, trying to find the balance of building out and playing long. We just got caught in between.”



On the slow start…

“I think we've been doing that all year. The bad thing is that we've been giving up goals early on, and then the good thing is that we always feel like we can create enough chances to score goals. We just can't keep giving up multiple goals a game and expect to win in this league. It's a very competitive league. It's very tough, very even, and we have to continually try and get better.”



Forward Logan Farrington

Takeaways from the game…

“I think we definitely underperformed in the first half, especially after the game we had last week against LAFC. We came out flat, and they came out sharp and killed us on the ball. I think we were lucky to only be down by one. In the second half, we put in a better performance and came out stronger with Paul’s goal and mine that ended up being offside. We almost made the comeback but it was just too late.”



On the late push and carrying it over to the road trip ahead…

“I think it shows what we can do and we know what we can do, but it needs to be a lot earlier in the game to get results and we know that. We’re disappointed with the result tonight.”



On chances to make the playoffs…

“Right now we need to take care of what we can control. Go on the road, get six points, come back, and hopefully get another three points. We need to take care of business and hope the rest falls in place for us.”