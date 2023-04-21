Photo via USA Today

FC Dallas is looking for their first win against New York City FC since 2015 this weekend. The two sides will battle for the first time at Citi Field, home of the MLB’s New York Mets, on Saturday evening.

Coming into this match, both teams are fresh off home victories on Matchday 8. FC Dallas got a late Bernard Kamungo goal to defeat conference rivals Real Salt Lake, while the Cityzens downed Nashville SC 2-1.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Sebastian Lletget - We haven’t singled him out much this season (and we won’t get into his personal life here either), but this feels like a game in that he will need to be more involved given some potential absences for FCD on the offensive side of things.

Party like it is 2015 - FC Dallas last defeated New York City FC, 2-1, in

NYC’s inaugural 2015 season. New York City is unbeaten in six straight games against FC Dallas (W2 D4) going back to 2016, including a 1-0 victory in July last year. Of the seven prior meetings between the two squads, it was the first where either team was held scoreless.

Showing character in 2023 - Two of FC Dallas’ wins in 2023 have been come-from-behind efforts after conceding the opening goal.

Don’t just find one, get two: Since 2018, FC Dallas is 54-5-14 and has a 0.831 winning percentage when scoring at least two goals.

Homegrown clock: FC Dallas Homegrowns have played a total of 1,715 minutes and made 21 appearances.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury), Alan Velasco (right knee sprain)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Colin Smith, Isaiah Parker

International duty: none

NYCFC Notes:

Key player for RSL: Santiago Rodriguez

We highlighted Rodriguez in our breakdown of the Cityzens yesterday. You can read that here:

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: none

Questionable: none

International duty: none

How to watch

Kickoff: 6:30 PM

Venue: Citi Field

Available Streaming: MLS Season Pass (this weekend’s game is free for Apple users without Season Pass!)

Gameday Social: #FCDvNYC

Weather: 64 degrees, potential rain