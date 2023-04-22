FC Dallas looks to pick up another first for head coach Nico Estevez tonight, by winning a third straight game as they get ready to take on New York City FC.

Estevez has his lineup set for tonight against the Cityzens:

Changes from last week

Obviously, the big change is Jesus Ferreria being on the bench to start out. The Dallas Homegrown went the full 90 on Wednesday with the US Men’s National team in their 1-1 draw with Mexico, where he scored the game-tying goal.

Secondly, it is good to see Nkosi Tafari back in the starting lineup after being on the bench last week with Estevez rotating his center-back pairing. He’s out there with Jose Martinez, and that partnership seems to be a good one for the team this season.

Lastly, Jader Obrian gets his first start of the 2023 season with Alan Velascso still out with a knee injury.

Who we could see in the second half

I think it is safe to say we’ll see Ferreira at some point. No way he sits this entire game. After scoring a game-winner last week, we may also see Bernard Kamungo get more minutes, which sounds good to me. After that, I would expect a combination of Ema Twumasi, Sam Junqua, Edwin Cerrillo or Tsiki Nteabeleng to appear in this one.

Here is what NYCFC is working with

Catch the game on Apple TV. Join us on our Notes to discuss it.