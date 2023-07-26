Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas will be advancing to the Knockout Round of the 2023 Leagues Cup after downing 10-man Liga MX side Club Necaxa 3-0 on Tuesday night.

Sebastian Lletget had a goal and an assist on the night, while Eugene Ansah scored his first goal in a Dallas uniform.

Things began going FC Dallas’ way early in this match as Necaxa was reduced to ten men in the 11th minute of the match when Alán Montes was issued a straight red card on a tough foul outside the penalty area. Montes brought down Bernard Kamungo on a quick counterattack by FC Dallas. Had Montes not fouled Kamungo, he would have been in on goal in a one-vs-one opportunity with the Necaxa keeper.

FC Dallas got on the board in the 24th minute with Lletget’s second goal of the Leagues Cup. Jesus Ferreira played a cross to Kamungo on the right side. The Tanzinan took a good touch into the penalty area before feeding an open Lletget, who quickly took a shot that found the back of the net.

Lletget wasn’t done on the night, as he set up Ansah’s first goal with FC Dalla in the 62nd minute. After a nice give-and-go with Sam Junqua and Alan Velasco that freed Lletget on the right wing. The veteran’s cross found Ansah at the back post, and the Ghanian was in a perfect spot to hammer home the game’s second goal.

Ten minutes later, FC Dallas iced the game on Ferreira’s first goal of the tournament. Paul Arriola pressured a Necaxa defender at midfield to play the ball back, but his pass wasn’t strong enough to reach his goalkeeper as Ferreira ran onto the ball and had a one-vs-one chance on goal. The FC Dallas Homegrown cooly finished his chance on goal.

Instant Reaction: Sometimes, you need things to go your way, and sometimes you need just to dominate a weaker team. FC Dallas took full advantage of what they had in front of them on Tuesday night, which, hopefully, breaks them out of this funk that they’ve been in for the last couple of months. FC Dallas has struggled at finishing their chances, and last night they seemed to be playing at the level we should be expecting them to be at in the attack.

Man of the Match: Has to be Lletget.

What’s next for FC Dallas: The club has advanced to the Round of 32 in the Leagues Cup. We have to wait and see how Charlotte and Necaxa finish in their match. FC Dallas could win the group with a draw in that match.