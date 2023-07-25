© Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

FC Dallas wraps up group play on Tuesday night in the 2023 Leagues Cup as they host Liga MX side Club Necaxa.

Nico Estevez’s side is coming off a disappointing result in the opener last Friday against Charlotte FC, where they tied 2-2 in regulation before losing 4-1 in the penalty shootout.

FC Dallas will need a win tonight in order to advance to the knockout round.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Jesus Ferreira - If there was a time for him to step up and carry this team to an important victory, it would be tonight.

Must win: Going into tonight’s match, Charlotte FC is in first place in the group with 2 points, while Dallas is in second with 1 (Necaxa hasn't played yet). If FC Dallas defeats Necaxa, the club would automatically advance with 4 points, regardless of the result between Charlotte and Necaxa later this week

. A loss would end the tournament for FC Dallas.

History against Necaxa: The last meeting between the two clubs was all the way back in 1998. Yeah, MLS 1.0 days, folks. Hell, that may even be more like MLS 0.5 days. But nonetheless, it was in the Concacaf Cup Winners Cup. Necaxa cut the then Dallas Burn’s campaign in that tournament short by downing them 4-1 at the Cotton Bowl.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury), Jesus Jimenez

Questionable: none

On Loan: Colin Smith, Isaiah Parker

International duty: none

Necaxa Notes:

Key player for Necaxa: Facundo Batisa

We discussed one of Necaxa’s main attackers in our preview, which you can read here:

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: n/a

Questionable: none

International duty: none

Leagues Cup notes

Just a reminder: There are no ties in the Leagues Cup. If a game is tied in the Group Stage after 90 minutes, both teams earn 1 point as they normally would but then compete in a penalty shootout for an additional point. Wins still count for the usual 3 points.

Tiebreakers: As we get closer to wrapping up the group stage, here is a look at the tiebreaker scenarios:

1. Head-to-head match result between tied teams.

2. Better Goal Differential

3. Most Goals Scored

4. Fewest Goals Conceded

5. Clubs Fair Play Table

6. Winner will be chosen by a draw organized by the Organizing Committee

How to watch

📅 Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023

⚽️ Kickoff: 8:30 PM

🏟 Venue: Toyota Stadium

📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass

💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvNEX

☀️ Weather: 96, hot