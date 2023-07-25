FC Dallas vs Necaxa: Preview, game notes and how to watch
FC Dallas has to find a way to win tonight to remain in the Leagues Cup.
FC Dallas wraps up group play on Tuesday night in the 2023 Leagues Cup as they host Liga MX side Club Necaxa.
Nico Estevez’s side is coming off a disappointing result in the opener last Friday against Charlotte FC, where they tied 2-2 in regulation before losing 4-1 in the penalty shootout.
FC Dallas will need a win tonight in order to advance to the knockout round.
FC Dallas Notes:
Key player for FC Dallas: Jesus Ferreira - If there was a time for him to step up and carry this team to an important victory, it would be tonight.
Must win: Going into tonight’s match, Charlotte FC is in first place in the group with 2 points, while Dallas is in second with 1 (Necaxa hasn't played yet). If FC Dallas defeats Necaxa, the club would automatically advance with 4 points, regardless of the result between Charlotte and Necaxa later this week. A loss would end the tournament for FC Dallas.
History against Necaxa: The last meeting between the two clubs was all the way back in 1998. Yeah, MLS 1.0 days, folks. Hell, that may even be more like MLS 0.5 days. But nonetheless, it was in the Concacaf Cup Winners Cup. Necaxa cut the then Dallas Burn’s campaign in that tournament short by downing them 4-1 at the Cotton Bowl.
Disciplinary Report
Suspended: none
Suspended after next yellow: none
Availability Report
Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury), Jesus Jimenez
Questionable: none
On Loan: Colin Smith, Isaiah Parker
International duty: none
Necaxa Notes:
Key player for Necaxa: Facundo Batisa
We discussed one of Necaxa’s main attackers in our preview, which you can read here:
Disciplinary Report
Suspended: none
Suspended after next yellow: none
Availability Report
Out: n/a
Questionable: none
International duty: none
Leagues Cup notes
Just a reminder: There are no ties in the Leagues Cup. If a game is tied in the Group Stage after 90 minutes, both teams earn 1 point as they normally would but then compete in a penalty shootout for an additional point. Wins still count for the usual 3 points.
Tiebreakers: As we get closer to wrapping up the group stage, here is a look at the tiebreaker scenarios:
1. Head-to-head match result between tied teams.
2. Better Goal Differential
3. Most Goals Scored
4. Fewest Goals Conceded
5. Clubs Fair Play Table
6. Winner will be chosen by a draw organized by the Organizing Committee
How to watch
📅 Date: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
⚽️ Kickoff: 8:30 PM
🏟 Venue: Toyota Stadium
📺 Streaming: MLS Season Pass
💬 Gameday Social: #FCDvNEX
☀️ Weather: 96, hot
Technically FC Dallas could advance with a draw tonight and a win in the shootout. That would put FCD at 3 points and would require Charlotte not to lose to Necaxa.