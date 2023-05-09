FC Dallas vs Nashville SC: USOC Preview, game notes and how to watch
FC Dallas hopes to advance to the Round of 16 in the US Open Cup.
The US Open Cup is finally here for FC Dallas fans in 2023. Based on last year’s finish, FC Dallas did not have to compete in the previous round, allowing them a bye into the Round of 32.
Their first match, a tough one, against Nashville SC.
The winner of this match will take on the winner of the Memphis-Birmingham match in the Round of 16.
FC Dallas Notes:
Key player for FC Dallas: Jesus Ferreira - We know Jesus is hungry to add more titles to his name and have a legacy at this club. The USOC is a great place to do that.
FCD in the USOC: FC Dallas won the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 1997 and 2016 and finished as the runner-up in 2005 and 2007. FC Dallas is 36-22-6 all-time in Open Cup matches.
Last year in the USOC: FC Dallas was eliminated from the 2022 U.S. Open Cup after losing to Sporting Kansas City, 2-4, in the Round of 32 on May 10 at Children’s Mercy Park.
What could be next: A draw to determine Round of 16 hosts and matchups will be held following the conclusion of Round of 32 play. U.S. Soccer will announce details for the Draw at a later date.
Disciplinary Report
Suspended: none
Suspended after next yellow: none
Availability Report
Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury), Nkosi Tafari (calf strain)
Questionable: none
On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Colin Smith, Isaiah Parker
International duty: none
Nashville Notes:
Key player for St. Louis: Hany Mukhtar
We discussed the reigning MLS MVP in our Nashville preview.
Disciplinary Report
Suspended: none
Suspended after next yellow: none
Availability Report
Out: Nick DePuy (Lower Body Injury)
Questionable: Randall Leal (Lower Body Injury), Sean Davis (Lower Body Injury), Teal Bunbury (Lower Body Injury), Walker Zimmerman (groin strain)
How to watch
Kickoff: 7:30 PM
Venue: GEODIS Park
Available Streaming: B/R App or B/R Football YouTube
Gameday Social: #FCDvNAS
Weather: 65 degrees