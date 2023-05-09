Photo via Nashville SC

The US Open Cup is finally here for FC Dallas fans in 2023. Based on last year’s finish, FC Dallas did not have to compete in the previous round, allowing them a bye into the Round of 32.

Their first match, a tough one, against Nashville SC.

The winner of this match will take on the winner of the Memphis-Birmingham match in the Round of 16.

FC Dallas Notes:

Key player for FC Dallas: Jesus Ferreira - We know Jesus is hungry to add more titles to his name and have a legacy at this club. The USOC is a great place to do that.

FCD in the USOC: FC Dallas won the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 1997 and 2016 and finished as the runner-up in 2005 and 2007. FC Dallas is 36-22-6 all-time in Open Cup matches.

Last year in the USOC: FC Dallas was eliminated from the 2022 U.S. Open Cup after losing to Sporting Kansas City, 2-4, in the Round of 32 on May 10 at Children’s Mercy Park.

What could be next: A draw to determine Round of 16 hosts and matchups will be held following the conclusion of Round of 32 play. U.S. Soccer will announce details for the Draw at a later date.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury), Nkosi Tafari (calf strain)

Questionable: none

On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Colin Smith, Isaiah Parker

International duty: none

Get 30 day free trial

Nashville Notes:

Key player for St. Louis: Hany Mukhtar

We discussed the reigning MLS MVP in our Nashville preview.

Disciplinary Report

Suspended: none

Suspended after next yellow: none

Availability Report

Out: Nick DePuy (Lower Body Injury)

Questionable: Randall Leal (Lower Body Injury), Sean Davis (Lower Body Injury), Teal Bunbury (Lower Body Injury), Walker Zimmerman (groin strain)

How to watch

Kickoff: 7:30 PM

Venue: GEODIS Park

Available Streaming: B/R App or B/R Football YouTube

Gameday Social: #FCDvNAS

Weather: 65 degrees