Photo via FC Dallas

FC Dallas dropped their second straight game on Saturday night, losing 2-1 to Nashville SC.

The two sides trade first half goals before reigning MLS MVP Hany Mukhtar scored his tenth goal of the season to help lift the visitors.

Three minutes into the match, FC Dallas nearly found the back of the net on a quick counter-attack by Alan Velasco. The Argentine collected the ball in the midfield and dribbled past a couple of Nashville defenders before firing a shot from an odd angle that rattled off the post.

Nashville quickly settled into the game, and in the 9th minute, Shaq Moore opened up the game’s scoring with a curling shot from the right side of the penalty box. FC Dallas midfielder Nolan Norris tried to block the shot, but his attempted clearance found the back of the net instead.

Dallas responded well, though, in the 25th minute on a goal from Obrian. Dallas had the possession for a couple of minutes before the goal. Velasco played Marco Farfan into the penalty box, where the Dallas fullback quickly played it back across the goal where Obrian was there to finish it.

In the second half, Nashville turned up the pressure and finally made a breakthrough again in the 77th minute from Mukhtar. The German was able to pick off a ball in the open field when Jose Martinez and Nkosi Tafari failed to clear it. From there, Mukhtar dribbled it into the penalty box and beat Maarten Paes.