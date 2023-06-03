FC Dallas vs Nashville SC: Preview, game notes and how to watch
FC Dallas looks to pick up a home win as they host Nashville.
FC Dallas kicks off a new month of soccer as they welcome Nashville SC to Toyota Stadium on Saturday evening.
Nashville is coming off a big 3-1 win last weekend at home against the Columbus Crew. FC Dallas picked up their fourth loss of the year on Wednesday night, losing 2-1 to Sporting Kansas City.
FC Dallas Notes:
Key player for FC Dallas: Jesus Ferreira - He’s been killer at home this season, and if FC Dallas is going to pick up points in this one, they need another big outing from their star.
Fortress Frisco: FC Dallas has lost only one of its last 15 home matches (W9 D5, incl. playoffs), including winning four of the last six at Toyota Stadium (D2). Dallas has held opponents to fewer than two goals in a club-record 17 straight home matches, including allowing exactly one in each of its last 11 at home.
Ferreira chasing history: Jesús Ferreira scored his ninth goal of the season in FC Dallas' defeat to Sporting Kansas City on Wednesday. After scoring 18 times last year, Ferreira is one goal away from becoming the first player to record consecutive 10-goal seasons for FC Dallas since Blas Pérez in 2014-15.
When Jesus scores: Dallas has a 15-2-2 record in the 18 matches in which
Ferreira has scored since the start of last season.
Don’t just find one, get two: Since 2018, FC Dallas is 55-5-14 when scoring at least two goals.
Homegrown clock: In 2023, FC Dallas Homegrowns have played a total of 3,082 minutes and made 42 appearances.
Disciplinary Report
Suspended: Edwin Cerrillo
Suspended after next yellow: Jader Obrian, Paxton Pomykal
Availability Report
Out: Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL - season-ending injury), Paul Arriola (right thigh), Sebastian Lletget (right thigh), Paxton Pomykal (left thigh), Tsiki Ntsabeleng (knee sprain), Ema Twumasi (ankle)
Questionable: none
On Loan: Dante Sealy, Justin Che, Colin Smith, Isaiah Parker
International duty: Antonio Carrera (US U20s)
Nashville Notes:
Key player for SKC: Hany Mukhtar
Stopping an MLS MVP is never easy, but we discuss that and more about Nashville here:
Disciplinary Report
Suspended: none
Suspended after next yellow: none
Availability Report
Out: Nick DePuy (Lower Body Injury)
Questionable: Walker Zimmerman (Lower Body Injury)
On Loan: none
International duty: none
How to watch
Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023
Kickoff: 7:30 PM
Venue: Toyota Stadium
Available Streaming: MLS Season Pass
Gameday Social: #FCDvNAS
Weather: 82 degrees, sunny