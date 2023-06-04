There is some rain in the forecast and storms in the area, but FC Dallas is still getting set to host Nashville SC, tonight. So far we’ve had a bit of a delay in getting started with this game now set to begin around 8pm instead of 7:30 pm.

Until then, let’s look at Nico Estevez’s eleven for tonight’s game:

Changes from the last match

Yeah, that is three CBs in a four-man backline. Even with Geovane Jesus and Colin Smith on the bench, Sebastian Ibeagha is going to get a start at right back.

We get our first look at rookie Herbert Endeley as a starter tonight. The rookie made his debut last week in San Jose and has done well enough to make his way into the lineup.

Elsewhere, Facundo Quignon comes back into the starting #6 role with Edwin Cerillo suspended tonight. Nolan Norris also gets his second straight start.

Who we could see in the second half

The bench has some good options for Estevez tonight, though, with Sam Junqua, Smith and Geo Jesus available. I’d expect Jesus Jimenez and Bernard Kamungo in this one as well.

Here is what Nashville is working with

Another team that doesn’t do a formation card? Lame.

Catch the game on Apple. Join us on our Notes to discuss it.